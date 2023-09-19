Three weeks into the college football season, one would be hard-pressed to find a unit anywhere in the country that has produced as dominant a start as the James Madison defensive line.
And the Dukes’ front four are doing it shorthanded.
Since Minnesota transfer Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji went down with an injury in the season opener, JMU has mostly rotated five defensive linemen — James Carpenter, Mikail Kamara, Jamree Kromah, Tyrique Tucker, and Jalen Green — through the four spots up front with Marshall transfer Immanuel Bush seeing some spot duty.
The undefeated Dukes head to Utah State Saturday with statistically the nation’s top run defense, having given up 68 yards total on the ground in three games.
Last week at Troy, JMU shut down All-Sun Belt running back Kimani Vidal, holding him to 27 yards on 11 carries. In all, Troy rushed for a loss of 12 yards with quarterback Gunnar Watson sacked six times — Kamara, Kromah, Green, and Carpenter accounting for all six.
“We dominated up front on the line of scrimmage,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “They still had some passing yards but didn’t even try to run it. They came out throwing the ball and had some success, but we were hitting the quarterback. They didn’t even really try to establish the run.”
That’s been a trend since JMU moved to the FBS level and joined the Sun Belt Conference a year ago.
The Dukes have an 11-3 record since making the jump and have given up 950 rushing yards in those 14 games. Louisville accounted for 244 when the Dukes visited the Cards last season.
“What it comes down to is the front seven, we have to get pressure on the quarterback and make sure we stop that run,” Kamara said. “And also make sure we make it a lot harder for the quarterback to step up and make these throws.”
JMU held a narrow two-point lead for most of the fourth quarter at Troy after Watson completed a 24-yard touchdown pass with 13:49 left in the game. The Dukes defense then came up with four consecutive stops to close out the 16-14 victory against the reigning Sun Belt champs, with the defensive line making huge plays throughout the fourth.
“The coaches put us in the best positions to make these plays,” Kamara said. “Especially in practice we have two-minute (drills) every Thursday, so we were ready for this moment.”
Perhaps most impressive is that JMU is doing it without Nwabuoku-Okonji, and the Dukes also lost defensive end Isaac Ukwu following spring practices when he transferred to Ole Miss.
It has left JMU shorthanded and forced the Dukes to play its main five defensive linemen almost every snap. It’s noticeable when the Dukes have faced ACC opponents such as Louisville and Virginia; those Power Five programs have the depth to make wholesale line changes in certain situations, such as third and short.
JMU, on the other hand, has gotten creative to keep players fresh. While Tucker and Carpenter were almost exclusively considered defensive tackles to start the season, and Kamara was expected to play mainly on the outside, so far, the entire unit has shifted to various spots along the line, getting breaks here and there because the versatility allows them to sub in for each other almost interchangeably.
“We’ve got to move guys around to get guys breaks here and there,” Carpenter said after JMU held Virginia to 18 yards rushing. “We kind of pride ourselves on knowing every position. For us, knowing both positions we take pride in and I think it could be good for us.”
