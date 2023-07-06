When it came time for Mario Landino to choose his college destination, he hit a snag in the process.
The EDGE initially wanted to commit to Rutgers, but by the time he wanted to do it rolled around, the Scarlet Knights were out of spots for him. At first, Landino said he was bummed out, but the more time he thought about it, the missed opportunity appeared to be a blessing in disguise.
As it turned out, Landino pledged his commitment to James Madison this past weekend and was one of four 2024 recruits to join the Dukes’ recruiting class in a 32-hour span.
The Emmaus, Pa., native chose JMU over Coastal Carolina and Villianova.
“To be honest, after a couple weeks of thinking, it worked out to be the best thing for me and my family,” Landino said. “Now that I’m committed, I realized that this was the best thing for me and this will give me the best opportunity to play early and have a good time with the football team.”
As Landino weighed his options, JMU stuck out. And his relationship with Dukes defensive line coach Pat Kuntz was a big reason why.
When the 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive lineman was on his recruiting visit in Harrisonburg, it was Kuntz who personally showed Landino around campus. The Dukes’ second-year assistant also sat Landino down to show how he could fit into JMU’s defensive front.
That instant connection helped Landino make his decision.
“He was the biggest influence for me out of the whole program,” Landino said of Kuntz. “He’s an Italian guy, so I related to him there because I’m also Sicilian. We got off to a great start and he made me feel like family from the beginning.”
Not only do they share a similar heritage, but like Kuntz, Landino said he’s full of energy. So as the two spent time together, their radiating love for the sport spewed out.
“He’s very energetic and we replicate the same thing, so we kind of bounce off each other,” Landino said. “He gives the energy and I give it back.”
Landino channeled that energy on the football field this past fall at Emmaus High School during his junior season as he posted career-highs with 59 tackles and seven sacks.
Both of those numbers eclipsed what the pass rusher logged in his first two seasons of Varsity football combined —21 tackles and two sacks.
“I’m a very aggressive guy on the field and I like to play the game fast,” Landino said. “I don’t like to think too much. I like to think before and when I’m playing it’s like second nature.”
While Landino posted a breakout season during his junior year, he’s not the only Pennsylvania native to pledge his commitment to the Dukes over the past month — he’s one of five that hail from the Keystone State.
And as JMU has carved out recruiting territory in Pennsylvania, Landino said it’s helpful to have several future teammates from the same state, even if he hasn’t played with them in a game yet.
Landino called football players from Pennsylvania “hard-nosed” and said that he knows what to expect from them.
“You relate to all these guys because they’re from the same state as you,” Landino said. “Football is kind of the same in Pennsylvania, it’s all very competitive. You know you’re getting guys that have that same competitiveness.”
Though JMU wasn’t necessarily Landino’s first choice in the recruiting process, the program is a place that he can see himself succeeding — and doing so rather quickly.
And the Dukes defense, which held the top-ranked unit in the Sun Belt Conference last fall, was the cherry on top for Landino.
“JMU has an amazing defense, and I wanted to put myself in a situation where I’m going to thrive at a place and I saw JMU as the best opportunity that was right in front of me,” Landino siad. “It was right there, it was screaming at me. And I was like, ‘Alright, this is a place where I can come in, get ready to play and thrive for the team.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.