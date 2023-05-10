A sunny afternoon at the ballpark or a weekend with the family watching volleyball have long been free activities at James Madison.
That’s not necessarily changing, but JMU officials will soon have talks about whether to turn the Dukes’ so-called non-revenue sports into ticketed events going forward.
James Madison sells season and single-game tickets for football and men’s and women’s basketball, with students able to request free tickets for those games. All other sports at JMU have been free to attend for students and the general public.
That’s not a common practice in the Sun Belt Conference. JMU and Georgia State, which sell tickets for football and basketball while offering free admission to children 10 and under, are the only two Sun Belt programs that don’t sell tickets for baseball. Other than Troy, every Sun Belt school with a softball team also sells tickets for that sport. Charging for admission to volleyball and soccer events varies across the league.
“We’ve talked about it and we’ve evaluated, in some cases, as recently as this offseason,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said. “For right now, it basically boils down to our models of revenue generation have not been significant enough to offset the need. In other words, the gain we may make by being free of charge and the people that may come because it’s free of charge and our additional costs if it were ticketed, those factors don’t offset the actual revenue we would generate.”
But Warner said the next round of meetings to discuss whether charging admission for more sports makes sense could begin in the coming weeks to have a decision well before the start of the 2023-24 school year.
While most Sun Belt schools typically charge between $5 and $10 for admission to non-football and basketball events, some SBC baseball programs have seen admission to baseball games become a significant revenue stream.
Georgia Southern, which frequently draws 3,000 or more fans for baseball, sells single-game tickets ranging from $8 to $20. The Eagles also offer admission luxury suite packages for $375 and up.
Southern Miss, which routinely draws more than 5,000 fans for baseball, has standing-room-only tickets available for its upcoming weekend series, and those are going for $22 apiece via the school’s website.
Old Dominion, which has raised over $18 million for a planned baseball stadium renovation that would add suites among other amenities, currently sells tickets to baseball, soccer, and volleyball for $5, but the suites could offer a bigger money maker in the future.
Appalachian State and Marshall are among Sun Belt schools that charge admission for volleyball and soccer matches. Louisiana, which often draws more than 1,000 fans for softball, charges between $8 and $26 for single-game tickets.
JMU typically draws 1,000 or fewer fans for baseball and softball games, which means the school has to weigh the cost of printing and distributing tickets against the revenue from sales.
The Dukes also enjoy the goodwill that comes from providing free events within the community and has helped develop a young local fanbase. But with recent renovations to soccer and lacrosse facilities at Sentara Park, the volleyball team moving into a remodeled Convocation Center, and the expansion to the Veterans Memorial Park softball stadium, JMU has reasons to explore all money-making options from those sports.
JMU generates a large percentage of its athletic revenue through student fees, one reason student tickets for all events are free, but with the recent move to FBS football, the university has to reduce its reliance on student fees.
The Dukes will also face another year of reduced conference payout from the Sun Belt after the NCAA denied the request to have its FBS transition period cut in half, meaning the Dukes don’t get a total share of the conference media and bowl money.
“When it comes to revenue generation, every little bit helps,” Warner said. “Even though our revenue generated through Olympic sports is not significant, it could still make a difference through some of those things. That’s why we will look at it year-in and year-out.”
One sport where the Dukes continue to generate more cash flow is football.
Season tickets for JMU football have continued at a record pace ahead of the May 15 deadline for priority seating. The Dukes ticket office has reported selling more than 500 season ticket packages in the past week, with the total surpassing 6,500 thus far.
JMU sold a school record 7,708 season tickets for the Dukes’ debut Sun Belt season last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.