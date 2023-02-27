James Madison couldn’t hold momentum in a 4-1 non-conference women's tennis loss at the hands of No. 43 Penn State on Sunday in University Park, Pa.
The Dukes actually held the early lead in the contest with Daria Afanasyeva and Alexandra Prudente winning No. 3 doubles by a score of 6-3 and Daria Munteanu and Daniela Voloh capturing a 6-3 victory at the No. 2 doubles spot a bit later.
But ultimately, the singles matches were what doomed JMU as it fell to 11-17 all-time against the Nittany Lions and fell to 4-4 this season before an extended break.
JMU returns to action March 10 for its Sun Belt Conference opener at Texas State.
