Nine months after a heartbreaking end to the 2022 season, the James Madison women’s soccer team is one of the favorites to win the Sun Belt Conference in 2023.
The Dukes, who face Villanova in an exhibition game Tuesday at Sentara Park with the regular-season opener against Charlotte set for Aug. 17, were picked in a tie for first with South Alabama by the conference’s coaches.
JMU received five first-place votes to three for the Jaguars, but the teams finished with 179 points each in the voting, ahead of third-place Old Dominion, who received four first-place votes and 177 points total.
The Dukes fell to ODU last November in a double-overtime loss in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.
In addition to being picked in a first-place tie, the Dukes were well-represented on the preseason all-conference team, with goalkeeper Alexandra Blom winning the league’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year award. South Alabama forward Jasmine Greene took the award on offense.
Last year, Blom allowed just 0.60 goals per game, marking a single-season program record. She finished with 71 saves, a 0.866 save percentage and nine solo shutouts for the year.
Her efforts led her to being named all-region, All-Sun Belt, all-state and All-Eastern College Athletic Conference first-team honors while earning Sun Belt Goalkeeper of the Year and All-State and All-ECAC Defensive Player of the Year honors.
JMU forward Amanda Attanasi, midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden and defender Brittany Munson were also first-team All-Sun Belt picks.
Munson was a first-team All-Sun Belt, all-state, and second-team all-region selection a year ago and returns after helping the program set a shutout record with 13 last year.
As for Vanderlinden, she returns after earning first-team all-state and second-team All-Sun Belt and all-region honors last year, posting a league-high eight assists on the season.
Finally, Attanasi is back after earning first-team all-state and second-team all-region honors a year ago when she scored nine goals and had three assists to lead the way for the Dukes.
