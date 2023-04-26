James Madison will have a new field hockey home, with the Dukes announcing Wednesday morning that they are joining the Mid-American Conference as an affiliate field hockey member beginning in the 2024 season.
JMU will be one of nine MAC field hockey programs, joining Appalachian State, Bellarmine, and Longwood as affiliate members, along with full MAC members Kent State, Ball State, Central Michigan, Ohio, and Miami (Ohio).
"We're absolutely over the moon," JMU head coach Christy Morgan said. "It changes everything. We all, players and coaches, we all have a shot of adrenaline now. You want to play for something, and even though we had a great schedule to try to get us an at-large bid, to be in a conference, you associate with something bigger than you and it's really powerful and motivating."
JMU left the Colonial Athletic Association and joined the Sun Belt Conference in most sports during the summer of 2022. But the Sun Belt didn't sponsor field hockey, women's lacrosse, or swimming and diving — three women's sports in which JMU has enjoyed sustained success.
"This goes back to joining the Sun Belt, which made sense for the entire athletic department for the benefits that it brought, but the unfortunate part is we had three sports programs that did not have a home," JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said. "We found great homes for lacrosse and swim and dive. Field hockey proved to be a little more complicated. It's really geographically centered in the East Coast and there aren't as many Division I conferences. "
The Dukes are in their first season as an affiliate member of the American Athletic Conference in lacrosse, having already clinched the regular season title, while the JMU swim and dive team competed this school year as a member of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association.
But JMU field hockey played last fall as an independent and was ranked in the coaches' national top 25 poll nearly all season. But with no automatic bid available playing outside of a conference, the Dukes missed the NCAA Tournament.
The Dukes finished last season ranked No. 22 in the nation. Future conference mate Miami was ranked No. 25.
With a strong history of producing 26 All-Americans and winning the 1994 NCAA title, James Madison will have to play one more fall as an independent.
"I am pleased to welcome James Madison University as an affiliate member in women's field hockey beginning with the 2024 season," MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon A. Steinbrecher said in a press release." JMU has a rich field hockey tradition and will strengthen the league. I look forward to their entrance and the development of new rivalries in this sport."
Last June, at league meetings, the Sun Belt voted to add beach volleyball as a sponsored sport and do the same with swimming and diving by next year. At the same meeting, the league agreed to explore adding field hockey, but that possibility has yet to be completed.
In addition to JMU and Appalachian State, Old Dominion is the third full Sun Belt member to compete in field hockey, and the Monarchs have one of the nation's most tradition-rich programs. ODU currently competes as an affiliate member of the Big East.
