Even in the wild world of conference realignment, league debuts such as this one are rare.
James Madison makes its American Athletic Conference women’s lacrosse debut Saturday with a Top 10 matchup against visiting Florida at Sentara Park. The seventh-ranked Dukes (7-1) play host to the No. 8 Gators (5-2) at noon. It’s the first meeting of the new conference rivals since JMU defeated Florida in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, on the way to the Dukes’ first national title.
This time around both programs are affiliate members of the AAC in lacrosse — JMU left its longtime home in the CAA for the Sun Belt in most sports, but the SBC doesn’t sponsor women’s lacrosse — and are two favorites for the conference crown.
“I know it’s big for us, to get to start it out with such a bang,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “It’s really quite special. For us as a coaching staff and an athletic department, we’re excited that we keep giving this lacrosse program these awesome competitive experiences like this, like a head-to-head matchup of this caliber to start it all off.”
JMU has won seven straight since falling at No. 1 North Carolina on opening day. The Gators also have a loss to UNC and fell to No. 11 Maryland, a team JMU beat to start the month.
But Florida presents some specific challenges. JMU attacker Isabella Peterson ranks second in the NCAA with 4.5 goals per game, but the Gators bring a physical style of man-to-man defense.
“They are really physical and gritty,” JMU attacker Briana Menella, the current AAC Freshman of the Week, said. “We just need to be ready for whatever they come out with. They are really fast, so we need to play at their level. UNC and Maryland were also really physical, so I think we should expect them to be like those teams.”
On the other end, the Dukes have shut teams down with a zone led by Tewaaraton Award nominees Rachel Matey and Mairead Durkin.
“It’s two Top 10 teams, but it’s also the quintessential zone-man matchup,” Klaes said. “Those are the types of teams like a UNC that can beat a zone with strong stick skills, so I’m really excited to see how that matchup works.”
This start to AAC play fits the identity of the JMU program, which annually opens up against North Carolina, the preseason No. 1 each of the past two seasons. The Dukes simply like to dive right into the deep end.
“I didn’t see us opening up with Florida, but if this is what’s happening, then let’s go,” Klaes said. “It’s all about having the right attitude. It’s a really exciting opportunity and I think we are a program that maximizes these opportunities, so I’m looking forward to this week’s preparation and Saturday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.