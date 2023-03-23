Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 57F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 57F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.