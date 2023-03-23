After four months off the field, James Madison returned to the area inside Bridgeforth Stadium for its first day of spring practices on Thursday.
Many new faces were on the field, and many returning veterans as the Dukes prepared for year two of Sun Belt Conference play.
And right tackle Nick Kidwell, who sat out all of spring practice last year as he recovered from an offseason surgery, was excited for the first day back in cleats and his purple practice jersey.
"It was nice to be back out here and actually play football, not watch it," Kidwell said.
The same could be said for JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, who begins his fifth season at the helm of the purple and gold.
"It's good to be back out there again, it felt like it had been about three years since we've been on the field," Cignetti said with a laugh. "Always got good energy, first day of spring. The flow and all that was good and we've got to develop players, find out who can do what."
QB Competition In Full Swing
As JMU opened spring practice, it had many new faces on the offensive side of the ball – primarily at wide receiver and quarterback.
Cignetti said his spring goal was to "see who can do what," which starts with the Dukes' pass game with a new quarterback and a fresh stable of wide receivers.
"We're really trying to see who can do what, particularly in the pass game," Cignetti said. "We lost our quarterback and four receivers. … I want to come out of spring with developed players and keep our guys healthy and improved."
The Dukes began a four-way quarterback battle for the starting spot between Alonza Barnett III, Billy Atkins, Brett Griffis, and Jordan McCloud.
In previous years, Cignetti only had two or three signal-callers fighting for the spot, so the fourth player is a new experience for him. But even though that's the case, he wants to run the competition the same way he's done it in the past.
"The first two days, they're all going to get work," Cignetti said. "And then after that, we'll kind of decide how we do it. I'd like to give one guy a day with the one's and so on and so forth like we've done in the past. We'll evaluate these two practices and go from there."
During the open portion of practice, all four quarterbacks rotated through the line of wide receivers and tight ends as they received pointers from quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri.
Cignetti noted that he saw a difference in Barnett's play in the first practice of the spring than what he saw out of the redshirt freshman last season – and the quarterback competition might be a reason why.
"It's amazing when a guy has an opportunity and a chance and knows he does and can prepare for it," Cignetti said of Barnett. "He ended up in the backup role at the end of the season, but was third team most of the season and probably couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel and kind of leveled off. I liked what I saw from him today, certainly."
Barnett displayed some zip on his passes, and Cignetti said that he "was throwing the ball in the right place and completing it. But I liked that."
Barksdale Arrives
Of the 20 high school signees that JMU inked this cycle, only one enrolled early: DJ Barksdale, a safety from South Pointe High School in South Carolina.
The 2022 Region 3 Defensive Player of the Year has made himself at home in the safeties room and has started to learn from JMU's older players, including starting safety Cheese Sarratt.
"He reminds me of myself a little bit," Sarratt said. "He's quiet, undersized, but you can tell he's got that dog in him. That's my little soldier, for real. We were getting extra work after practice. We're just going to continue to build and grow. … We're going to progress together."
TE Room Gains Former DL
There were a few new faces in the tight ends group during JMU's first practice, but one of those players isn't unique to JMU – just the position.
The Dukes moved defensive lineman Jordan Funk to the offensive side of the ball following last season, but there's a chance he might end up in a different position by the time the season rolls around in the fall, Cignetti said.
"We moved Jordan there and then we ended up signing two tight ends," Cignetti said. "Jordan is recovering from postseason surgery, too. We are a little thin on the line and he also could have a future at field end, so we'll see which way we go there."
JMU's new tight ends – Charlotte transfer Taylor Thompson and Pitt transfer Kyi Wright – debuted in the Dukes' gold helmets as they worked alongside returning starter Zach Horton.
New Season, New Number
With the new season, three JMU players changed their numbers.
Wide receiver Reggie Brown now wears No. 1, last worn by quarterback Todd Centeio, while linebacker Jailin Walker picked up No. 5 and linebacker Aiden Fisher opted for No. 11.
