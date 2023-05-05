He's staying after all.
Less than a week after deciding to enter the NCAA transfer portal, raising questions about James Madison's front court depth heading into next season, Dukes power forward Justin Amadi opted to remove his name from the portal Thursday, re-solidifying JMU in the post.
Barring another change of heart, Amadi will return to JMU for his fourth season after starting 66 games over his first three seasons in Harrisonburg.
Amadi, one of head coach Mark Byington's first recruits after arriving at JMU in 2020, was an immediate contributor and averaged more than nine points and five rebounds each of his first two seasons.
But his production was nearly cut in half during the 2022-23 season, with the 6-7 post player averaging 4.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while playing less than 20 minutes per game for the first time in his career.
JMU received a commitment in late April from Boston College transfer TJ Bickerstaff, a 6-9 post player who started 43 games over the past two seasons at BC.
A few days later Amadi entered the portal and reportedly received nearly immediate interest from more than 20 schools including Old Dominion, Arkansas State, UNC Wilmington, Saint Louis, SMU, New Mexico and others.
With Amadi returning, the Dukes now have one available scholarship after adding three incoming transfers to date. In addition to Bickerstaff, JMU gained commitments from point guard Michael Green III, a former All-Northeast Conference selection at Bryant prior to two seasons at Robert Morris, and 6-8 swingman Quincy Allen, a Colorado transfer who was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.
JMU also brings in a pair of three-star high school recruits in guard Tyshawn Archie and power forward Jaylen Carey.
Sun Belt Conference Sixth Man of the Year Terrence Edwards leads a group of returners that includes guards Noah Freidel, Xavier Brown and Brycen Blaine along with Amadi, Julien Wooden and Jerrell Roberson in the front court.
