While a normal freshman college student spent the first month on campus trying to adjust to being away from home and making friends, James Madison’s KK Mathis had a different approach.
Mathis, the 19th-rated prospect in the 2022 softball recruiting class and the highest-ranked signee under Dukes’ coach Lauren LaPorte, spent hours inside Memorial Hall’s batting cages in August and September, working to add power to her swing.
She’d hit off the tee and see front toss reps with Dukes’ assistant Jennifer Herzig, but adding juice to her swing wasn’t coming easy.
The West Chester, Ohio, native wasn’t used to struggling at the plate. She was the star at Lakota West High School, where she hit .600 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 55 RBI her senior season en route to being named The Buckeye State’s Gatorade Player of the Year in softball just a few months before.
So why add power to an already big bat? Mathis didn’t put a lot of force behind the ball in high school and her raw talent was enough to skate by without it. But at the college level — and especially in the highly-competitive Sun Belt Conference — things had to change.
After a month of drill work with Herzig in JMU’s indoor facility, Mathis started to get comfortable. And once JMU hit the field for their annual fall world series, it all started to click.
She hit four home runs in the span of two days during JMU’s scrimmages and her swing finally felt like it should after spending almost every day for a month working on it.
“That’s when I just finally settled in and was like, ‘Hey, you’re here for a purpose. You figured it out, you’re playing good, feeling good,’” Mathis said. “That’s when I started getting really confident in my swing.”
Mathis’ confidence, which might not have been through the roof while she worked on her swing, oozes as she plays. She exudes it off the field too, talking with a smile as she describes her game.
And not only is it noticeable to those outside of the program, but her teammates see it as well.
“I think confidence is something that KK has and it’s never in a cocky manner,” senior third baseman Hallie Hall said. “It’s in a ‘I’ve put in the hard work and I know I can do this,’ and the results are mind-boggling. … She’s just been a true joy and she’s a powerful hitter.”
The confidence has helped at the plate with adjusting her swing, but Mathis will also utilize it on the infield as she adjusts to a new position. Originally, she was recruited to play first base, but after JMU star Hannah Shifflett came back with her extra year of eligibility, the Dukes had to find a spot for Mathis to play.
Enter second base.
Mathis has played all around the diamond, including pitch, where she went 22-3 in the circle with a 2.05 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 147 innings during her senior year of high school. But second wasn’t a position that she’d routinely played before.
Mathis called the change a “challenge,” but she isn’t intimidated by it.
“I embrace it,” Mathis said. “Taking pride every day and telling myself that I am a second baseman and I’m more than capable of doing it. … I’m just getting more comfortable and believing in myself.”
The biggest difference in playing second base is the footwork, Mathis said, which she’s worked on almost every day since finding out she was going to play in the middle infield during the Dukes’ fall practices.
Though the position move wasn’t going to be an easy switch, LaPorte wasn’t worried about it. Instead, she put her faith in her young power hitter — who hit in the cleanup spot to open her collegiate career this weekend in the Dukes’ season-opening trip to the Charleston Invitational.
“We had to figure out some things because we need them both in the lineup, they’re just too good of hitters,” LaPorte said of Mathis and Shifflett. “It’s all about confidence for KK, she can really play anywhere on the field. She’s just that all-around athlete. I think the only thing she hasn’t done in her career is catch.”
In her first reps of playing second at the college level, Mathis didn’t look like someone who hadn’t played the position in a highly competitive game before. She posted a perfect fielding percentage in JMU’s opening pair of games, including three putouts and two assists.
But her bat is what sets Mathis apart from others around the country. She was a slugger in high school and helped will her teams to wins with her swing. That’s what attracted LaPorte to Mathis, who she called “a big bopper.”
The success at the plate comes from a patient approach that Mathis utilizes — even if her intentions aren’t to get extra bases each time up.
“I’m just trying to find a way to get on,” Mathis said. “Obviously I’m going to the box looking for a pitch I can hit hard and barrel up well. I just go with the mentality of: see the ball, hit the ball.”
Mathis is known for her bat, but it wasn’t an easy thing to reel in as she worked on it during her first month on campus. After sticking with it, the swing came together and Mathis didn’t hang her head during the process.
Shifflett, who headlines JMU’s batting order in the leadoff spot, called Mathis “resilient” and noticed that the Dukes’ new infielder had a unique mindset in the box from other freshmen — since a key to collegiate hitting is mentality and presence at the plate.
“Usually as a freshman, that’s pretty tough,” Shifflett said. “But she’s really embodied and bought into what we do here and the mindset that we have as hitters. She’s really shown she’s capable.”
