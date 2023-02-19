James Madison keeps rolling and climbing up the Sun Belt Conference standings, and Saturday's 74-68 victory against Louisiana-Lafayette sets up another home opportunity for the surging Dukes.
Vado Morse scored a game-high 24 points plus four assists without a turnover for JMU (20-9, 11-5 SBC), while preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year Jordan Brown finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Ragin' Cajuns (21-7, 11-5 SBC) before fouling out.
Mezie Offurum added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Dukes, who hit the 20-victory mark for the first time since 2015-16 and moved into a tie for third place in the Sun Belt with the Cajuns. Terrence Edwards finished with 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists for the Dukes.
"I love a game like that for not only our players, but the students, the JMU fans, people watching on television," JMU head coach Mark Byington said after his team pulled out the victory in front of 5,668 fans at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. "They are learning about the Sun Belt. It is some high-level coaching. High-level dudes. The games are intense. They're physical. Winning a game is very, very difficult. We're going to appreciate winning."
Brown, a McDonald's All-American in high school who played at Arizona and Nevada before landing with Ragin' Cajuns, was matched up with Offurum early in the game, with the JMU forward fronting the 6-11 center in the post.
Offurum and the rest of the JMU post players made Brown work for his stats, forcing him outside the lane to receive the ball and sending multiple players to the glass. And the big man started to show signs of fatigue, racking up turnovers and fouls in the second half. Brown finished with six turnovers and fouled out with nearly four minutes to go.
Most of Brown's production came in the first 14 minutes, scoring 12 of the Cajuns' first 17 points. But Offurum, the 6-8 forward who can play all five spots on the floor, seemed to wear his opponent down.
"He's a good player and we just try to make it tough on him," Offurum said. "I know he has height over me and everything, but it was a team effort, just doubling him when he gets it and forcing him into tough shots. Even on defense, setting a lot of ball screens, making him have to work on defense to tire him out. It worked out."
Both teams struggled to get anything going offensively in the early minutes of a physical contest, with bodies flying all over the floor and few whistles to show for it. JMU missed eight of its first nine shots before getting a spark from Wooden off the bench. A corner 3-pointer from the Roanoke native made it a 7-7 game nine minutes in.
James Madison forward Mezie Offurum (13) takes a shot over Louisiana Lafayette guard Greg Williams Jr. (13) forward Terence Lewis II (34) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Wooden finished with eight points, and his recent hot streak continued as he nailed his second 3 of the game, beating the shot clock with a hand in his face to make it a 12-9 JMU lead with eight minutes left in the first half.
JMU tried to turn its defense into offense, but nine first-half turnovers by Louisiana only led to four JMU points as the Dukes struggled to finish even in transition. Yet as the first half ended with a buzzer-beating layup from Morse, the Dukes, and Cajuns were tied 29-all.
The Dukes opened the second half hot with a pair of 3's from Morse and Freidel, helping JMU build a quick seven-point lead. But Louisiana's Greg Williams Jr., the Cajuns second-leading scorer on the season, also got going with a couple of early buckets after going scoreless in the first half.
Morse was suddenly on fire, and after another 3-pointer, he was up to 15 points, and JMU had a 47-36 lead with just over 15 minutes left in the game. But Louisiana stormed right back, and back-to-back 3's from Jalen Dalcourt tied it up 49-49 with 11:30 remaining.
It turned into a 17-2 Louisiana run as Dalcourt, who averages five points per game, was on fire. His third 3-pointer made it a 53-49 Ragin' Cajuns lead as JMU went cold from the floor and the free-throw line.
That's when Edwards and Offurum took over for JMU. When Edwards wasn't getting buckets, he was dishing out assists to the big man to bring the Dukes back. Edwards' reverse layup with seven minutes left tied the game at 58-all.
"James Madison may have the most talent in our league," Louisiana head coach Bob Marlin said. "They've got a very good team and they were ready to play and played well. We didn't score the ball at the rim the way we normally do, we missed a lot of easy bunnies and defense wasn't that good either."
Morse hit another 3-pointer, and JMU had regained a 66-62 lead with less than three minutes to go and the Cajuns playing without their star center.
"Vado was in a good rhythm," Byington said. "We executed better on some detail stuff. When all that stuff happens we can make plays. Vado really kind of gave us confidence in the second half. We know we are going to need him down the stretch."
The Dukes were still clinging to a 68-65 edge with a minute left, and Takal Molson hit a 3-pointer that touched nearly every inch of the rim before going down to make it a two-possession game JMU was able to close out once again.
JMU has now won three straight and nine of its last 11 games to surge up the standings with an opportunity next week to clinch one of the top two seeds in the Sun Belt tournament.
With two games left in the regular season, the Dukes play host to Marshall, which sits a game ahead of JMU in the standings, Wednesday in Harrisonburg. A victory against the Thundering Herd would secure head-to-head tiebreakers with Marshall and Louisiana.
