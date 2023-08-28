With fall camp over and game week here, James Madison is getting set for its season opener against Bucknell on Saturday evening inside Bridgeforth Stadium.
For head coach Curt Cignetti, this week provides an opportunity for his team to get reacclimated with the game week procedures ahead of a tough four-week stretch that follows the Bucknell contest.
“We’re shifting gears,” Cignetti said on the Sun Belt Conference’s weekly Zoom call. “We’re in game week now, and it’s about our standards, our preparation, attention to detail, stacking good days on top of each other.”
But as the Dukes prepare for their season-opener, Cignetti provided a little more insight into the team’s quarterback competition.
The fifth-year coach said JMU won’t name a starter during the week, and the Dukes will appear to follow last season’s script by announcing the starter via social media shortly before game time.
“Somebody will start,” Cignetti said. “We won’t name a starter, maybe an hour beforehand. The reason for that is to eliminate the noise and the clutter, so whoever that individual is can focus on his preparation.”
While the starter hasn’t been publicly named, Cignetti added that the team knows who will trot out onto the field against the Bison. But what the program hasn’t figured out is the backup spot.
The Dukes opened spring practice with a four-way quarterback competition between Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud, redshirt sophomore Billy Atkins, and redshirt freshmen Alonza Barnett III and Brett Griffis, a Wake Forest transfer.
Cignetti appeared to narrow the battle to Barnett and McCloud at the end of spring practice but didn’t rule out Atkins or Griffis to compete either.
As it turns out, it appears that Cignetti hasn’t landed on who will be the primary backup to the starter yet.
“We’ve got a fluid situation in some areas, like who the backup is going to be,” Cignetti said. “I think we have four capable guys at that position, I’m pleased with all of them.”
Outside of the quarterback situation, the rest of JMU’s position groups appear to be set and ready to go for Bucknell, as the Dukes have avoided any major injuries during fall camp.
For Cignetti, the contest against Bucknell will provide a chance for him to see his roster against another team, which will allow him to evaluate where the Dukes are to start the 2023 campaign.
“I’m looking for us to play a clean game — fly around, fast, physical, very few missed assignments, penalties, turnovers, things like that,” Cignetti said. “At the end of the day, we’re going to get a grade, at least in my mind, of how we played. This is a standard for performance. This is the first one and we want it to be a good one.”
With the season opener five days away, Cignetti was excited to get his team back on the field in front of the JMU faithful against an opponent not wearing purple and gold.
“It’s great to get back into game week,” Cignetti said. “Guys are tired of practicing against each other, hitting each other, and I’m excited to see what this team has.”
