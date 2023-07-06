James Madison has its coach.
Less than two months after JMU women’s tennis coach Shelley Jaudon resigned to take the same position at Kentucky, Dukes Athletic Director Jeff Bourne hired Tyson Thomas to succeed her on Thursday morning.
“I couldn’t be more excited to settle into Harrisonburg and get to work with the team,” Thomas said in a statement. “Shelley [Jaudon] and Noah [Tippen] have built a strong foundation, and I’m excited to build off of that and elevate JMU on a national scale as one of the most innovative and exciting programs in the country.”
Thomas, a Columbus, Neb., native was most recently the coach at St. Joseph’s, where he was hired a month ago. Before that, he spent last season as an assistant at Penn.
But Thomas isn’t a stranger to the Commonwealth of Virginia. He spent three seasons as a volunteer assistant at the University of Virginia and helped the team to 49 victories and two NCAA Championship appearances.
The 10-year coaching veteran also helped coach three UVa. players to All-American status, including the 20231 NCAA singles champion Emma Navarro.
“We were fortunate to have a great pool of candidates who rose as a great fit for this position. The culture of the JMU women’s tennis program is strong and we’re excited to have Tyson aboard to lead our student-athletes into the future,” Bourne said in a statement. “Given his coaching experience at the University of Virginia, his knowledge and ability to recruit in this state and region will be very beneficial to our program.”
Before his time with the Cavaliers, Thomas spent six seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, the first as an assistant with the men’s and women’s programs and final five as the men’s head coach.
While he led the Maverick men, the team won 51 matches and made the Summit League championship match in 2017.
Thomas played collegiately at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, where he was an all-conference player in both singles and doubles during his junior and senior seasons. He also was a member of the Lopers’ first two conference championship teams in 2004 and 2005 and helped UNK reach the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in 2005.
Thomas is the sixth coach in JMU women’s tennis program history.
