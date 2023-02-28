James Madison women’s lacrosse attackers Isabella Peterson and Maddie Epke gained weekly awards from the American Athletic Conference, the league has announced.
Peterson, who had eight goals and tied her own single-game program record in a 19-8 victory over High Point on Saturday, was named the league’s Attack Player of the Week.
The Sparks, Md., native set outright career highs in shots (13) and shots on goal (11) finished with a .615 shot percentage, and had a season-high seven draw controls.
Also, as a result of that win over High Point, Epke earned the title of Freshman of the Week after serving as the primary setup player for the Dukes’ offense in the victory.
Epke dished out six of JMU’s 12 assists — the most since Katie Checkosky on April 23, 2021 — and added a goal, four draw controls, two ground balls, and a caused turnover.
The two award winners were the second and third for the Dukes already this season.
Last week, JMU’s Rachel Matey was named the Defensive Player of the Week, and she followed that up by being named to the league’s Honor Roll once again.
The Dukes (3-1), who have now won three in a row and sit at No. 12 in the latest IWLCA/ILWomen coaches poll, return to action Wednesday with a big-time game against No. 3 Maryland at Sentara Park. The contest is set to begin at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.