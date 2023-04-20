JMU LB Fisher A ‘Special’ Player, Making Strides In Spring Practice

As Riverbend High School head coach Nathan Yates watched James Madison’s spring practice last Saturday, he saw a former player do things he was accustomed to seeing on the gridiron.
Dukes sophomore linebacker Aiden Fisher was a defensive star under Yates — the 2021 Region 5A and Commonwealth District Defensive Player of the Year, to name a few of his accolades — and his flashes of play reminded his former coach of what he did while he was in high school.
Fisher batted a ball during the 7-on-7 period and then returned an interception for a touchdown during the Dukes’ scrimmage — a play similar to one that Yates recalled when the linebacker had a pick-six against Stafford High during his junior year.
“He was a playmaker,” Yates said. “And when he was out there and he was jumping in and making big plays at that level, it just made you realize how special he was in high school. … He’s an impressive kid.”
The Fredericksburg native entered JMU’s spring practice with something to prove after being elevated to the second-string MIKE linebacker spot late last season. And so far, he’s looked the part.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti has mentioned Fisher multiple times throughout the past month of practices and most recently said that there’s not a lot dissimilar between Fisher and the two starting linebackers the Dukes have now, Taurus Jones and Jailin Walker.
“Aiden Fisher really came on last fall,” Cignetti said. “And there’s not much difference between him and the first two guys.”
Ask anyone about Fisher, and his speed gets brought up rather quickly.
He put it on display last fall when he was a special-teams standout, but Fisher’s dangerous when he can use it on a running back or tight end moving down the field or sideline to sideline.
There were times that Fisher sent quarterbacks flying as he hit them in high school, launching them upwards of five yards, Yates said.
Yates also remembered the linebacker’s closing speed from high school and said, “when he made a decision to get somewhere, how quickly he got there and made tackles [was impressive.] He didn’t miss many tackles in high school.”
Walker, who’s just a year older than Fisher and was in his shoes this time last spring, noted the younger linebacker’s quickness and his knack for playing football.
And as Walker made a step last spring, Fisher has done the same this year.
“He always had that dog in him,” Walker said. “Now, he’s got that spotlight where he can compete in the spring and get more opportunities. I feel like he’s going to be a great player over the years.”
Fisher played in 10 of JMU’s 11 games last fall and made five tackles — all at Old Dominion as the Dukes led by double digits practically the entire game in the 37-3 rout of the Monarchs last November.
For Cignetti, Fisher’s speed and football instincts have allowed him to set himself apart in the Dukes’ linebackers room — where the depth was an issue last fall and might not be a problem this fall.
“He’s a reactive and instinctive player that plays fast,” Cignetti said. “Very dependable, smart player and he’s in the right place. He’s where he’s supposed to be, which is what playing football is all about.”
And as Fisher prepared for his second season of college football, Yates was proud to see the linebacker's progress since graduating high school.
But for Yates, Fisher’s football skills are just one piece of the person that he uses as a role model for others in the Riverbend football program now. His drive to improve sticks out, but so does his diligence to succeed in the classroom.
“Aiden was special,” Yates said. “He was one of those kids where he had all the tools, but he also had the work ethic and it made him a unique player. … It was just a kid you really enjoyed coaching because he loved the game and he wanted to be great at it.”
