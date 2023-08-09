JMU LB Jones’ New Number Represents Fresh Start

Through his first three seasons at James Madison, linebacker Taurus Jones dealt with an up-and-down experience.
He redshirted his freshman season in 2019 before he suffered a season-ending knee injury prior to the 2021 spring season. That fall, Jones was a backup, and he appeared in just four games with four tackles.
So for the Portsmouth native, he waited two full seasons to see the field, and when he did, it was in a reserve role in a deep linebackers room.
But that changed last fall.
Jones, who was patient, was elevated to the Dukes’ starter at MIKE linebacker and flourished in the role.
The 6-foot-1, 214-pound linebacker recorded a team-high 82 tackles with 10.5 tackles for a loss, a sack, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a pass breakup.
It’s safe to say his patience paid off.
But through his first four seasons with the Dukes, Jones donned No. 44. He had good days like last season, but the tough ones were also associated with that same number on his jersey.
When the opportunity to change his number happened over the summer, Jones jumped on it.
He now wears No. 0, an untraditional linebacker number, but for the redshirt junior, it characterized his maturation through college.
“I’ve been through a lot of trials and tribulations at [No.] 44,” Jones said after Tuesday’s practice, still in his white No. 0 practice jersey with the loose end tucked into his shoulder pads. “I just feel like it was time for a change. I’m changing as a player, I’m changing as a person. I just feel like I’m growing into a different stage in my life, and I wanted my number to show that as well.”
Jones, whose confidence has risen with his increased play on the field, was a preseason All-Sun Belt second-team pick this year after he finished last fall as a third-team selection.
But Jones doesn’t care about the preseason voting.
He still wears a chip on his shoulder from being left off the list last summer.
“It’s an honor, but it doesn’t mean anything,” Jones said. “I wasn’t preseason last year and I ended up being there at the end of the season. That’s what really matters. I’m worried about the postseason and mainly my team. Without us winning, none of that comes.”
He evolved into the Dukes’ leading tackler — and a partial quarterback of the defense — last fall in his first year as a starter. Not only was it his first year starting, but it was his first set of consistent snaps at the center of the defense since high school.
And as Jones continued to rack up snaps — he played 617 last fall — his feel for the game improved. The more he played, the better he got.
“Experience is the best learner, I would say,” Jones said. “That’s the biggest thing right there, understanding how the college game works, how teams want to attack our defenses.”
As he gained experience, Jones became a leader in the Dukes’ linebackers room.
He starts alongside junior Jailin Walker, a Richmond native who started for the first time last fall.
Behind that duo are two sophomores that also hail from the Commonwealth: Aiden Fisher and Trent Hendrick.
That pair appeared in 10 games each in their freshman campaign, mostly on special teams, but Hendrick earned a start at Louisville, while Fisher played a bulk of snaps in the blowout win at Old Dominion.
As a veteran of the group, Jones is someone that the younger linebackers can talk to if they need help.
He’s open to helping them since he knows what it’s like to be in their position on the team.
“Those guys ask me things like, how long did it take me to learn the playbook and things of that sort,” Jones said. “Just seeing that I used to be in those shoes, I just tell them to take it day by day because before you know it, you’ll be where I’m at.”
Jones added that the linebackers took a “huge step” over the offseason in getting their body and mind squared away. And if they’re needed to play an entire game, Jones thought Fisher and Hendrick were prepared for the moment — just like he was as a younger linebacker that waited his turn to play.
The path to this moment has been a winding road for Jones, but it’s allowed him to grow and appreciate each moment he has on the field — even if the artificial playing surface at Bridgeforth Stadium can feel like a stovetop at times in the summer heat.
“I don’t take these days for granted,” Jones said. “When it’s the dog days of camp, it’s hot out here, maybe the last few periods of practice and you don’t feel like you want to go, just understanding it’s a blessing to be out here.”
