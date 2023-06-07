As Nate Crosby Jr. worked through the recruiting process, one school continued to stand out: James Madison.
From the initial contact from running backs coach John Miller, which led to the scholarship offer a couple days after, the Dukes made Crosby a priority and he said was different from the other schools that were interested in him.
The Dukes offered Crosby shortly after watching his film and taking a quick look at his transcript, he said. And as JMU made him a priority on the recruiting trail, Crosby did the same, which led to his commitment to the purple and gold on Monday evening.
Crosby is JMU’s first Class of 2024 commitment and the announcement came two days after most of the Class of 2023 signees arrived on campus to begin summer workouts.
But for the running back from outside of Charlotte, the Dukes provided more than just a place to go to school. It’s a place he thought was going to give him a shot at seeing the field.
“I picked JMU because they made me feel like home and I’m not just another number,” Crosby said. “I have a chance to play on the field.”
Crosby held offers from a number of schools, including Sun Belt Conference foe Marshall and hometown program Charlotte. But as Crosby visited each school, the Dukes kept coming back to the forefront of his mind.
The 5-foot-10 back said JMU “felt like home on my first visit up there,” which was a feeling that he didn’t get from any other school. And as he worked through visits, the Dukes remained his top choice.
With that in mind, Crosby decided to put an end to his recruitment and picked the Dukes. And it drew praise from JMU quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri on Twitter shortly before the announcement, “Some Big Time News coming out of the Queen City.”
“I was tired of waiting about my commitment,” Crosby said. “I’ve been wanting to go to JMU. I was going to weigh my options out, but JMU was still going to be my No. 1. … I’m not playing games no more, I’m just going to go ahead and commit because the school I want to get my degree from is JMU.”
Crosby brings a unique skillset to Harrisonburg in the backfield, one he compared himself to San Francisco 49ers running back Deebo Samuel. He said he’s a capable downhill runner, but Crosby can also play out of the slot and run routes to keep a defense off balance.
“I think it’s an advantage for me because when coaches prepare for our offense, they think they’re stopping the run, but you also have to stop me on the pass,” Crosby said. “If they stop the pass, then you have to stop me with the run. It’s tough [to stop.] A lot of high school defensive coordinators told me it’s hard to play against me.”
Crosby has amassed 2,487 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns through 31 games at Monroe High School in North Carolina, while he’s also recorded another 423 receiving yards and five scores in his time with the Redhawks.
And as teams try to game plan for Crosby, his dual-threat ability makes it hard for them to eliminate his production.
Even though he’s able to find open space in his route running, Crosby is an old-school running back when he receives a handoff. He’s not going to dance around with the ball in the backfield, rather he said he likes to put his head down and find the end zone.
“As a player, I was brought up on old-school [thinking,]” Crosby said. “It’s hard ball. Me playing running back, I don’t like doing juking and all that. You look at my film, I like to do one cut and hit my head on the goalpost.”
Not only does he have an old-school mindset on the field, but his main goal of winning resembled a similar thought.
But as Crosby looked at his college options, which included many schools from the Sun Belt, American and Ivy League, the Dukes had a different vibe about their program — winning is ingrained in the culture.
Crosby knows the team’s background, a two-time FCS national champion and now a contender in the Sun Belt, and it was something that he wanted to be a part of.
“The winning culture that they have,” Crosby said. “Marshall is winning, and Charlotte and the other schools are too, but the culture of winning and the coaching staff [at JMU set it apart], they come from winning.”
