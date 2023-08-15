Kiyomi McMiller cut her list of potential schools to 10 on Monday, and James Madison remained on the list for one of the nation's top women's basketball recruits.
McMiller, a 5-8 point guard from the Washington DC area playing high school basketball at the Life Center Academy in New Jersey, has developed a strong relationship with the JMU coaching staff over the past several years.
JMU coach Sean O'Regan was the first college coach to offer the five-star prospect a scholarship while she was still in middle school and McMiller visited JMU in June of 2021, the first recruit to come to JMU after COVID-19 restrictions were loosened, and on-campus recruiting was once again allowed.
McMiller, currently ranked as the No. 17 player in the class of 2024 by ESPN, released her list on social media Monday. In addition to the Dukes, McMiller included Rutgers, Louisville, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Florida State, Penn State, Temple, UCF and George Mason on her list.
Programs including North Carolina, Baylor, Ohio State, LSU and Michigan didn't make the cut after McMiller released a top 25 list earlier this year. Already something of a social media star thanks to dazzling highlight videos showcasing unbelievable ball-handling skills, McMiller was the first high school athlete to sign an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand.
"I can get to the basket and can pull up for 3," McMiller said in an interview with Hoop Group Girls earlier this month. "You see in the guys game people like Kyrie [Irving] and Steph [Curry] doing moves that I'm doing and I get criticized for it."
JMU coach Sean O'Regan, entering his eighth season as the Dukes' head coach after leading the program to Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament titles last season, recently told the Daily News-Record that recruiting battles this spring have been particularly intense as the Dukes find themselves going head-to-head with programs from high-major conferences even more than in the past.
The Dukes recently extended a scholarship offer to 6-1 class of 2026 guard Demi Gilliam from Gainesville, Va., who received an early offer from Syracuse. JMU also offered 2026 prospects from Smithsburg, Md., in Claire Bono and Skyla Mastronardi.
Another 6-1 swing player with a JMU offer is 2025 product Kylie Torrence from High Point Christian Academy in North Carolina. Torrence has offers from Syracuse, Cincinnati, Georgetown, VCU, Pittsburgh, Appalachian State and several others.
