James Madison women's lacrosse moved up another spot in the ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll, jumping to No. 7 in the combined poll released Monday.
This marks the highest ranking JMU has earned since Inside Lacrosse and the IWLCA combined the coaches' poll before the 2022 season.
The Dukes earned their ranking after wins at Liberty and against No. 23 Johns Hopkins last week. JMU combined to outscore opponents 30-15 across the two victories.
Providing 12 of the Dukes' 30 goals last week was Isabella Peterson, who also led the roster with 11 draw controls. She scored seven times against Johns Hopkins, the third time in her career she has netted at least seven goals. Tai Jankowski provided 10 points, and Katelyn Morgan totaled eight assists and nine points for the week.
Mairead Durkin contributed 10 hustle points on defense, with six caused turnovers and four ground balls. Rachel Matey added four caused turnovers and two ground balls while adding 10 draw controls. The defense did not allow a goal in the fourth quarter in either matchup.
The Dukes (7-1) have a crucial matchup in Harrisonburg, a top-10 American Athletic Conference opener against No. 8 Florida on Saturday at 12 p.m. The Gators rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit on Saturday to defeat then-No. 7 Loyola 14-11.
