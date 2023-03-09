It was a long wait for James Madison to get an opportunity to play for a conference title and NCAA Tournament berth.
Now that the Dukes are going to the NCAA Tourney, securing their spot in March Madness with an 81-51 victory against Texas State in Monday's Sun Belt Conference final, JMU is still waiting for a dance partner.
Other conference tournaments continue nationwide, with the women's NCAA selection show coming Sunday at 8 p.m.
Of course, after going seven years between NCAA appearances and missing the conference tournament a year ago after the school announced it would leave the Colonial Athletic Association for the Sun Belt, what're a few more days?
"I go back, and I told Kiki [Jefferson] when we lost to Drexel in overtime my freshman year, she looked at me and said 'We're gonna do this,'" JMU redshirt sophomore Peyton McDaniel said. "It got taken away from us last year, but to be able to come back and do it, it's surreal."
So JMU won't know its NCAA Tournament destination or first-round opponent for a bit, but the educated guesses known as Bracketology are almost as fun as the March games.
Here are a few things to keep in mind when trying to narrow down the Dukes' potential landing spot:
JMU has been No. 101 in the NET rankings the past couple of days but could move a few spots one way or another, depending on the results of other tournaments. Sean O'Regan's team will likely get a No. 13 seed, but a 14 wouldn't be a huge shock.
Secondly, with first and second-round games played on campus sites, geography plays a more significant role in the women's bracket than the men's. That's not to say the Dukes couldn't get shipped across the country, but to save on travel costs and generate ticket sales, the preference is to keep as many teams within a reasonable drive as possible.
With that, here's a look at some potential matches:
If JMU Is A 13 Seed
Charlie Creme, the foremost women's bracketologist who works for ESPN, has for a few days now had JMU as a 13 seed heading to Villanova to play the No. 4 Wildcats.
That makes sense. Creme's other fours are Texas, UCLA, and North Carolina. If the NCAA can keep it regional, it would avoid sending the Dukes to either Austin or Los Angeles, and JMU and UNC have already played this season. That's not an absolute dealbreaker, but why not avoid a first-round rematch?
And, boy, would this be an intriguing one. The Dukes and Wildcats have played four times since the 2016-17 season. JMU beat Villanova on the road in 2019-20 then the Dukes felt like they let one get away in a nine-point home loss last season.
Villanova's second-year coach is O'Regan's longtime friendly rival, Denise Dillon. Dillon coached Drexel for 17 years, while the Dragons were often JMU's top competition in the CAA. The Dukes have also recruited Eastern Pennsylvania hard during O'Regan's tenure. The stars of JMU's Sun Belt title game — McDaniel and Jefferson, who combined for 52 points — grew up not far from Philadelphia, with Jefferson from Lancaster and McDaniel from Birdsboro, Pa.
So suppose Creme has the seeding right but not the matchups. The Dukes could certainly love another shot at the Tar Heels.
The Nov. 20 game in Harrisonburg featured 12 ties and 14 lead changes before North Carolina eventually pulled out a 76-65 victory. The Dukes led at halftime and were within two possessions with less than a minute to go.
That game, though a loss, was one of the first indications that this JMU team had made significant strides from a year ago.
If JMU Is A 14 Seed
Is there an advantage to being seeded lower? Duke's overall resume probably earns it a No. 3 seed, but the Blue Devils offense has struggled for more than a month, and if geography factors in, that could be a desirable destination for JMU.
Sure, the Blue Devils are a fantastic defensive team, but scoring more than 50 points has often been a struggle down the stretch. If JMU were to shoot as well as it did in the Sun Belt final — Jefferson and McDaniel combined to go 11-for-12 from 3-point range — things could get interesting quickly.
The downside to a 14 is that Creme's other No. 3's are Ohio State, Notre Dame, and LSU. Those are good teams that would enjoy a home-court advantage, while JMU fans would have to drive further or hop on a plane to get there.
Of course, a more regional opponent such as UNC or Maryland could wind up on the No. 3 line when it's all said and done. Maryland, while challenging, is another program the Dukes have become familiar with over the years.
