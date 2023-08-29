JMU Off To Best Start Since 2013 After Upset Win Over UCLA

Each time James Madison head coach Paul Zazenski rotated his forwards against UCLA on Sunday night, the reserves — Balint Kocso and Cameron Arnold — found their way in behind the Bruins’ defense to create quality chances.
In the 73rd minute, Kocso made a run down the middle of the field before he received a cross from Luca Nikolai inside the 18-yard box. From there, Kocso just had to put his head on it, which broke a scoreless tie and propelled the Dukes to a 1-0 win over the Bruins.
The Dukes’ depth at striker kept the Bruins on their heels, which Kocso, a George Mason transfer, said made JMU unique in its ability to create quality chances with fresh legs for an entire match.
“We have a lot of quality,” Kocso said of JMU’s forwards. “All the players that don’t start have quality too, so we are able to rotate a lot. I think that’s what makes us unique. We can keep pressure. If the guys on the field are tired, we sub and the new strikers come in and pressure. We kept the pressure all 90 minutes, and you could see they had trouble with it.”
For Zazenski, who has led the Dukes to their first 2-0 start since 2013, it’s a luxury to have four forwards that could all start at any given moment for the Dukes. While Arnold and Kocso made an impact off the bench for JMU, the Dukes’ starters, Evan Southern and Rodrigo Robles, helped set the tone with quality attacking chances in the first and second halves.
But as the Dukes won their first two contests for the first time in a decade, it’s not a coincidence.
No matter who talked about the key to the hot start following the win over UCLA, the team’s preseason training continued to be mentioned.
“We worked extremely hard,” JMU goalie Sebastian Conlon said. “We have to give a lot of credit to our captains. They just did an amazing job at keeping everybody locked in, even before preseason. We got here early, we knew other teams weren’t going to be doing that, and I think that’s where we have to give a lot of the credit to.”
JMU had a lot of conditioning and running during its preseason camp, but Zazenski noted the only big change in his preparation plan was to play just two exhibitions instead of three.
That, in turn, allowed his team to have time to recover ahead of the team’s season-opening tournament against Duquesne and UCLA last week.
“They’ve worked extremely hard this preseason, one of the better preseasons that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Zazenski said. “And I think that’s why we’ve started really well. We look to continue that the rest of the season, and it’s a really good mindset.”
Kocso, who his first two seasons of college soccer at George Mason, he thought the preseason not only allowed the Dukes to be fit enough to play with any team in the country, but it also helped bring the team together as one unit.
“We wanted to build a family, a good group that sticks together, and I think we accomplished that,” Kocso said. “You can see that on the field, too. We are together, we’re in this together. There’s no individuals, this is a team.”
The team’s bond was evident after his goal as the entire bench ran to the corner to celebrate with their new forward, who was playing in his second career game with the Dukes.
While the celebration ensued on the field, the Dukes soon checked back into defensive mode to close the game out. Afterward, there were smiles on the faces of practically everyone in a JMU uniform, but the Dukes, who beat No. 5 Marshall in the Sun Belt Conference tournament last fall, acted like they’d been here before.
Conlon, the team’s standout sophomore goalie who made three saves against UCLA for his seventh shutout in his two years as JMU’s starter, noted that these high-level matches are what the team prides itself on.
“These are the games we want to play,” Conlon said. “This is why we moved to the Sun Belt, even though it wasn’t a Sun Belt opponent, we’re playing better teams like UCLA, Georgetown, UVA. This is exactly what we want.”
While other national powers like Georgetown, Marshall, and Virginia will fall in a three-game stretch in two weeks, the Dukes have three matches against mid-major foes — Radford, Gardner-Webb, and Mount St. Mary’s.
Conlon noted that the team can’t settle on a win over UCLA, even though the next trio of contests aren’t against national-level programs.
“It’s tough, but we have to stay locked in,” Conlon said. “Our coaches keep us in check. That’s what we do. We don’t get ahead of ourselves. … I forgot who said it, but if you sleep on a win, you wake up on a loss. That’s something you can’t do.”
After JMU’s upset win over UCLA, Zazenski was shocked to find out this season was the first time the Dukes opened the season with a pair of wins since 2013.
But with a road match at Radford on tap for Friday night, he wanted his team to be focused on that, not their early-season record.
“It is surprising because the history of the program is rich,” Zazenski said. “The way that we approach our program and the guys in the locker room is ‘That’s great, but the only thing that matters is Radford.’”
