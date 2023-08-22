Members of the James Madison men’s soccer team will freely admit the Dukes started slowly last season, losing four of the first six matches on the way to an 8-8-4 finish.
It’s a major reason why despite returning multiple key players, the Dukes were picked to finish eighth in an ultra-competitive Sun Belt Conference.
As JMU prepares to open its season Thursday at home against Duquesne, head coach Paul Zazenski’s team has higher expectations for itself, including a faster start.
“We had an up-and-down season last year, but we finished on a high note,” senior midfielder Clay Obara said. “We’re going to try to take some of that momentum and untapped potential into this season. The Sun Belt was a very competitive conference and we definitely had a mentality shift to treat every single game like it’s the championship.”
Duquesne should provide a significant early test. Those Dukes finished 11-4-4 last season and lost just once with three ties in Atlantic-10 play. They received votes in the national polls a year ago when they beat JMU in Pittsburgh last season.
For JMU, though, the focus is less on the opponents and more on bringing its own A-game to every contest, particularly early in the season.
“We believe we can be up there competing with the best teams around the country, in or out of the Sun Belt,” Obara said. “We’re excited to play some good teams out of the conference and really show the nation what JMU is all about, because we really believe we can be a Top 25 team that can compete for the title. But we’re going to be tested early on.”
JMU returns keeper Sebastian Conlon, who ranked third in the Sun Belt last season with 1.175 goals against average and a save percentage of .744, also was third in the league.
The Dukes also bring back German forward Cam Arnold, who ranked ninth in the conference with six goals last season. Arnold and Obara combined for 11 goals and six assists to lead the JMU offense, with both returning for 2023.
JMU may have opponents with better name recognition than Duquesne on the schedule — UCLA, Georgetown, Virginia, Marshall, and Kentucky among them — but the other Dukes have James Madison’s attention heading into the opener.
“It’s a tough non-conference schedule,” Zazenski said. “But I think really the big focus for us and the thing we want to instill in our guys is really looking at every opponent and giving them the respect to know that any team in Division I can win games on a given night. I know that’s a little bit cliche, but it’s really true when you look at getting an at-large bid. Those games against lesser names are just as important, if not more important in the overall scheme of things.”
