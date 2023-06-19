Growing up, Anthony Walker and Alonza Barnett III were close friends.
Barnett, a sophomore quarterback at James Madison, was teammates with Walker’s older brother before the two attended the same Under Armour All-American camp together.
At that camp, Barnett and Walker were named MVP of their respective sides of the ball — offense and defense. They spent countless hours together, whether on overnight trips or over meals. The two developed a close relationship as collegiate-caliber youth players.
Fast forward to now, and the duo is set to be on the same team again as Walker, a Class of 2024 linebacker from Cornelius, North Carolina, announced his commitment to the Dukes on Saturday afternoon to become the third verbal pledge for coach Curt Cignetti and company in the last two weeks.
Walker, who picked the Dukes over App State, Delaware, and UNC Charlotte, said Barnett’s rave reviews of JMU were a “deciding factor” in his college decision.
“He said he loved it,” Walker said of Barnett. “He said this was the place to be. He felt like we can win here and be a part of that top 12 to win a national championship, so that’s what we’re looking forward to doing.”
After Walker’s commitment, Barnett appeared excited on Twitter and wrote, “Let’s get it!!” with a dancing gif. Soon after, Barnett’s father, Al, posted four photos of his son and Walker from their youth football days and wrote, “OooooohhhWeeee!! I KNOW how this one has been coached at home!! … My favorite ‘All-American.’”
But before it came down to a decision and subsequent excitement from those in and around the program, Walker appeared to be a priority of JMU’s coaching staff — and he returned the feeling.
On his first visit to Harrisonburg in late January, Walker was offered on the spot. He soon made another trip in April for the Dukes’ spring game before attending JMU’s first elite camp in early June.
Walker’s first time in the Friendly City, though, was the one that vaulted the Dukes toward the top of his offer list.
“I just knew James Madison was home when I first stepped on campus,” Walker said. “I just felt the welcoming feeling, I love the staff, I love the area. … I fell in love with it as soon as I stepped on campus.”
Between his trips to campus, the Dukes were frequent visitors to Walker’s spring practices at Hough High School as quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines drove to see him.
That meant a lot for Walker, who held numerous Division I offers.
“It shows that they care,” Walker said. “For them to come and watch me practice, spring practice at that, shows that they care who they’re going to put on their team and allow to commit. It shows the hard work that they’re willing to put in.”
JMU’s coaching staff stayed in hot pursuit of Walker, and for good reason. A self-described “relentless” linebacker wreaked havoc on opposing teams during his junior season last fall with the Huskies.
The 6-foot, 217-pound rising senior posted 67 tackles, including 10 tackles for a loss, five sacks, and recorded two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble to help pace the Hough defense.
“I move sideline to sideline and like to run through people,” Walker said. “I would say I’m a leader on the field, a field general. I feel like I’ve got a high football IQ. I’m prepared for anything.”
Walker is the second Class of 2024 linebacker to commit to the Dukes, joining Bryson Banks, and the third overall to go along with a fellow North Carolina native, running back Nate Crosby Jr.
Shortly after Walker’s commitment, he jumped on a three-way phone call with Banks and Crosby to get to know his future teammates. And that call soon turned into a recruiting meeting, not for themselves, but to see what other JMU targets they could push for.
“I had to talk about a couple recruits that we’re looking at,” Walker said. “A couple that we’re going to try to arch in on and get them to commit as well. We’re trying to make this the greatest recruiting class in JMU history.”
As Walker and company try to help assemble a class that could chase the expanded, 12-team College Football Playoff, more commitments might come to fruition this week as Cignetti tweeted three “Welcome to the Kingdom” graphics on Sunday afternoon, an indirect way of signaling another pledge — or three — from a Class of 2024 recruit.
