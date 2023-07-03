For his first two years of high school football, Alberto Mendoza sat behind his brother, Fernando, as the Columbus starting quarterback. But after Fernando graduated and went to Cal to play college football, there was an open competition for the starting spot.
Mendoza wasn’t the frontrunner going in. He wasn’t even ranked by any of the top recruiting services. Instead, that was Adrian Posse, a then-Auburn and current UAB commit, who transferred to Columbus to compete for the starting spot.
But after spring football, Mendoza, who’s three inches shorter than Posse, won the job. And he did it by utilizing the traits as a quarterback that his brother taught him — how to manage the mental part of the sport and to find the receivers down the field.
“I beat him out just based off of being able to get completions and being able to know where to go with the football,” Mendoza said. “He had a bigger, stronger arm … if you’re working down the field, you’ll eventually run out of field and get into the endzone. That’s what I did and that’s how I won the job, thanks to my brother and my mom and dad.”
Mendoza went from a virtually unknown quarterback outside of Miami and put himself on the recruiting map after he led Columbus to the 4M state title in his first year as the Explorers’ starting signal-caller.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback racked up 2,497 passing yards with 34 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 14 games and found himself with three-stars next to his name. With that, the offers began to roll in.
First it was nearby Florida International before East Carolina, James Madison and others jumped in. The rising senior soon had more than 10 college offers, many of which from Group of Five programs looking to add his talent.
It didn’t take long for Mendoza to have his options narrowed down to App State, JMU and Harvard before he committed to the Dukes last week to become the first quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class.
He visited other schools during his recruitment, but when he arrived in Harrisonburg, the purple and gold quickly separated from the rest of the pack.
“There was just something different when I got to JMU,” Mendoza said. “They took pride in their program. They didn’t really didn’t recruit to recruit. But they took pride in the winning program and that really set it apart — probably the biggest thing.”
The Dukes’ winning program was a factor in his commitment since he hails from a successful squad at Columbus. But Mendoza also said he meshed well with JMU offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan and quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri on his visit and throughout his recruitment.
Mendoza noted Sunseri’s ability to develop quarterbacks, specifically Todd Centeio, who went from an average player at Colorado State to the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year in his lone season at JMU.
And for Mendoza, who oozes confidence and wants to succeed, that was music to his ears.
“I don’t want to go somewhere and stay the same my four years,” Mendoza said. “I want to be able to go there and every year I’m getting better and every year I’m learning, developing new traits, new skills and just adding to the ones I already have to be able to ultimately make it to the NFL.”
But outside of the Dukes’ ability to develop quarterbacks, Mendoza kept referring to the fit at JMU and the coaching staff’s ability to make him feel at home.
“I liked the coaches more at JMU," Mendoza said. "I felt like I was a better fit at JMU. I could really see myself there. I was like, ‘OK, I can play here’ at the other places. But when I went to JMU, it was like, ‘I can see myself here.’ It was just different.”
As Mendoza prepares for his final season of high school football before he arrives at JMU, he’s still unafraid of competition.
He didn’t back down against Posse, who had the Power 5 commitment and looked the part of a high-level quarterback. So when Mendoza begins to practice at JMU, fighting for playing time isn’t something that scares him away. It’s something he welcomes.
“I love competition,” Mendoza said. “It only makes you a better quarterback. And it made me so much better. If I didn’t have the competition, I don’t think I’d be where I’m at today. … It drives me to work harder. Competition is something I look for to challenge myself.”
