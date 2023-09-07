For James Madison running back Ty Son Lawton, a 5-yard rushing touchdown to push the Dukes ahead by 21 in the third quarter against a struggling Bucknell team meant more than the six points that were added to the Bridgeforth Stadium scoreboard.
It embodied his road back to the field after missing virtually the entire 2022 season with the Sea Wolves after suffering an ankle injury at UMass, which pulled him from the game at halftime of that contest.
But with the Dukes, he wasn’t expecting to find the end zone in his first game. Lawton missed time in camp with a hamstring injury, and in the season opener, he saw limited action with just four carries.
Though it wasn’t a bulk of the workload, that’s all Lawton needed to know he was in the right spot.
“I had the feeling I felt in a game again," Lawton said. “I haven’t felt it in so long. Once I got in the end zone, I jumped right up. I was excited. This is what I need.”
Yes, he had practiced through spring and fall camp, but this was different. There was an opponent on the other side and 23,756 fans in the crowd.
“It’s different,” Lawton said of the unique in-game feeling. “You get a different feeling, like goosebumps. Every day when we practice, there’s no crowd. Now, we have a full crowd and everybody’s cheering you on. It’s a different feeling. It just makes you want to keep scoring, keep scoring, keep scoring.”
But Lawton’s road to this point wasn’t a straightforward path.
He spent his first five collegiate seasons at Stony Brook, a Colonial Athletic Association foe of JMU during the Dukes’ time as an FCS program. With the Sea Wolves, Lawton was a star tailback, as the Staten Island native rushed for 2,102 yards and 21 touchdowns in his time on Long Island.
Not only was Lawton Stony Brook’s top running back for much of his time there, but he also led the CAA in rushing in 2021, a tall task in a run defense-heavy league. So with everything trending in the right direction, why did Lawton end up in Harrisonburg?
The ankle injury in Amherst, Mass.
In that game against the Minutemen, Lawton reversed fields on a carry and ended up out of bounds. But as he went off the playing surface, a UMass defender tackled him, which caused damage to his ankle.
Lawton stayed in the game the rest of the first half, but when the Sea Wolves went into the locker room at halftime, his ankle ballooned. That was it for his 2022 campaign, which he thought was going to be his last college season before the fall began.
Instead, it left him sidelined.
“It sucked,” said Lawton, who was named the 2022 Preseason CAA Offensive Player of the Year. “It was bad. It brings you into a different place you don’t want to be. It has you thinking about a lot of stuff, like ‘What happens next?’… It’s just not a good feeling.”
Lawton’s ideal scenario of declaring for the NFL after another productive season at Stony Brook was put on hold. As he thought about his path to the league, the transfer portal entered Lawton’s mind.
“I just thought I needed a new start,” Lawton said. “The plan was to declare to go to the league after last year, but unfortunately I got hurt with an ankle injury, so I needed one more year to prove myself to NFL scouts.”
After he entered the portal, Lawton soon heard from JMU, who he was familiar with from playing in a 45-38 Dukes overtime win in 2019. That contest, against a physical JMU defense, was Lawton’s career-best day with three rushing touchdowns and his first-career 100-yard game.
Once he arrived on campus through the portal, Lawton said he joked about that game with some of the JMU players and coaches. The Dukes’ coaching staff took it to another level when linebackers coach Bryant Haines showed his unit Lawton’s game against JMU as preparation for practice, which Lawton thought was funny.
But Lawton’s arrival to JMU brings new pressure for the running back. In his four years on the field with Stony Brook, the Sea Wolves never posted a winning season and logged a 13-25 record over that span.
So as Lawton joined JMU, who went 41-8 over that same time with multiple deep runs into the FCS playoffs and a stellar 8-3 FBS debut, it’s not a foreign concept to play for a perennial winner.
“This is what I’m used to,” Lawton said. “I know it sounds crazy when I say it, I came from Stony Brook, but in high school my junior and senior year, I went 23-1 with back-to-back championships.”
At JMU, Lawton joined a deep running back room led by redshirt sophomore Kaelon Black, but he wasn’t intimidated by that. Instead, he welcomed the challenge.
And while he has to fight for playing time on a daily basis, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti thought Lawton is a player who could be crucial in the Dukes’ success in 2023.
“I think he’s a guy that can really help us,” Cignetti said. “I’m sure he was excited because he had an injury last year and didn’t get to play a whole lot. He showed his running ability when he was in there. He’s a guy that can definitely help our football team be successful.”
For now, Lawton is still getting his feet back under him after he missed time in fall camp. But his JMU debut, four carries for 22 yards and a touchdown, will serve as a drive to earn more snaps as the season goes on.
“It motivates me a lot, being that I only had four carries,” Lawton said. “In practice, I try to take every rep as seriously as I can to be out there, and be one of those guys that can be a key factor to the team. That plays a role every day.”
He didn’t think he’d score in his opening game, but with a touchdown under his belt already, Lawton said that’s a good springboard for the rest of the season.
Now, he has more to prove.
“It felt really good,” Lawton said. “I honestly wasn’t even expecting to get into the end zone because I didn’t play that much. But everything happens for a reason … I believe it’s a good start, but it doesn’t end there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.