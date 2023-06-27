One day during Evan Bushong’s junior year at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg, Pa., last October, a visit from James Madison offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan led to the offensive lineman’s first trip to Harrisonburg.
The invitation to a game from the Dukes’ second-year offensive coordinator helped open Bushong’s eyes to JMU — which didn’t take long once the team draped in purple and gold took the field.
Bushong watched as the Dukes stormed back from a 20-point deficit to beat Georgia State on a cold November day. And that trip left a good impression on the prospective recruit.
“The atmosphere was amazing, it really was,” Bushong said. “That really was a cool game atmosphere. It feels like a good community there.”
Soon after, the two sides remained in contact. By early June, Bushong received an offer from the Dukes and it took him just 15 days to commit to JMU in mid-June.
Bushong, who was the seventh commit in the 10 that are in JMU’s 2024 recruiting class, chose the Dukes over the likes of Buffalo and Old Dominion.
Why? Because JMU checked all the boxes in his mind.
“Location was a big thing, six hours [from home] was my max,” Bushong said. “That narrowed it down to a few schools. But then I wanted to see what the coaches thought of me and then education is always a big thing for me.”
The biggest factor might have been the short drive down I-81 South, which will allow his family to attend games on a regular basis.
Though he’ll be two-and-a-half hours from home, he’s not the only commit from Central Pennsylvania. Bishop McDevitt safety Chase Regan is from Harrisburg and so is current JMU offensive lineman Riley Robell.
Bushong said he’s known them for a while, so to join them at JMU was an added bonus.
But the 6-foot-3, 295-pound offensive lineman isn’t the only one on the front to join the 2024 recruiting class. The Dukes also have commitments from Deacon Rawls, a Virginia Beach native, and Kobe Campbell, a Raleigh, N.C., product.
The Dukes have bolstered their depth on the offensive line as most of the current starting group will be on the tailend of their eligibility during the 2024 season.
For Bushong, playing on the offensive line is something that he’s always done. And he’s embraced his role up front.
“I like to be nasty,” Bushong said. “I’m a nasty football player. I like to impose my will on other people, I love being an offensive lineman.”
Season Ticket Sales To Resume Wednesday
After JMU set a program record with 8,125 season tickets sold earlier this offseason, there are a limited number that will be made available on Wednesday, the athletic department announced on Monday.
The season tickets available for purchase will be in the “Public 3” sections of Bridgeforth Stadium, which include sections 409 and 410-415 on the home sideline.
In addition to the season seats available, single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public on July 5. A presale for single-game seats for JMU Duke Club Members will begin on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
