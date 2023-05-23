With a record number of football season tickets sold and the sales on the packages paused until the four-year reseating takes place this summer, expanding Bridgeforth Stadium has crept into James Madison Athletic Director Jeff Bourne’s mind.
The stadium, which holds 24,877, set a new attendance record in last fall’s loss to Marshall during homecoming with 26,159 fans in the building.
And with the Dukes already past a record-shattering 8,000 season tickets sold for the upcoming fall, the demand could allow JMU to finish its stadium renovations that began with the home grandstand and north endzone being redone in 2011.
Next in line for renovations would be the Dukes’ visitor’s sideline stands and it could be revisited soon with the surging season ticket sales numbers.
“The football project is a very complicated project when you think about it,” Bourne said. “That one we’ve already looked at it on paper, we’ve not gotten into the actual planning phase. But it is something that we will now start to look to, given where we see our season ticket sales and what we know the total stadium capacity is.”
JMU’s visitor sideline stands would be a tough task to rebuild since Godwin Hall sits directly behind it and with that comes utility lines.
Bourne said the electric, gas and water lines that run to Godwin Hall sit between the old part of the stadium and the academic building, underneath the concrete walkway on that side of the stadium.
With that in mind, the Dukes would most likely have to move those lines and “whenever you are starting to move utilities, it gets really expensive,” Bourne said.
But if the Dukes did decide to build a new visitor sideline, they could do it without having to demolish Godwin Hall.
“We’d have to first look at, do a deeper dive and say, ‘Can we cantilever a stadium side into there?’” Bourne said. “Early planning five years ago told us they thought that was possible.”
If JMU were to begin the project, Bourne said it would be a very similar process to when the Dukes redid the home sideline. It would be a two-year project, first building a new lower bowl in year one before putting in the second level infrastructure in year two.
When the Dukes renovated the home sideline, they allowed fans to use the lower bowl during the 2010 season, which included new restrooms, concessions and a merchandise store, before the second deck was built in time for the 2011 season.
That project cost the university $62 million, and with the expected utility hurdle in front of JMU, the visitor’s sideline could cost the same or exceed that figure, but Bourne didn’t have a ballpark estimate of what the project would cost since the process hasn’t gone past planning at this point yet.
The visitor’s sideline would be a from-the-ground-up project, so the Dukes could look into adding club rooms, suites and other entertainment features when it’s time.
Should JMU’s season ticket demand continue to increase, which Bourne thinks it could, the visitor’s sideline project could become a reality.
“If we continue to do what we’re doing right now, from a sales standpoint, and I feel firmly that we will have a bright future in participation in football, I think digging up the plans and taking a look at what it takes to get the other side started will be important,” Bourne said.
But that side would come with a hefty price tag and Bourne, who is very intentional when it comes to building new athletic facilities on campus and renovating old ones, wants to make sure the revenue stream is consistent before committing to the project.
The record-breaking ticket sales numbers are an early indicator, but the Dukes’ 24th-year athletic director wants to see other signs of clamor around the football program — which could be consistent sellout crowds.
JMU had two sellouts — 25,188 for family day against Texas State and the record-breaking Marshall crowd — and two near-capacity crowds in its debut FBS season last fall.
“For us, I want to make sure it’s sustainable because you’re talking about tremendous costs to do that side of the stadium and go through that project,” Bourne said. “I want to make sure that we’ve got a full sellout of the stadium and that hopefully there’s a waiting list waiting to buy tickets because that’s going to add a lot of seats to that side of the stadium when we do it. And we want to make sure there’s sustainable revenue flow there that would support it.”
Currently, the Dukes have the fourth-smallest stadium by capacity in the Sun Belt Conference with only Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Old Dominion with fewer seats. With a renovated visitor’s sideline, it’s likely that JMU would be in the middle of the pack within the conference, but the actual capacity figure isn’t known with the formal design work yet to be completed.
While the Dukes have seen increased demand for football tickets, the visitor’s sideline renovation is something that Bourne said he’s willing to explore, but he didn’t pledge an execution of the project just yet.
“We’re happy to look at it right now, but don’t misunderstand, I’m not committing to starting the project,” Bourne said. “I’m willing to continue our planning piece for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.