SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Facing an onslaught of shots from No. 2 Syracuse’s high-powered attack in the NCAA Quarterfinals, James Madison goalie Kat Buchanan kept the Dukes in the contest with acrobatic saves and point-blank saves — one after another.
The Milton, Mass., native’s most head-turning save came on a free-position shot early in the first quarter. Buchanan stood on her goal line inside the JMA Dome and readied to face a laser of a shot from Syracuse’s Olivia Adamson.
Buchanan, a player that waited four years as the Dukes’ backup goalie, leaned to her right, but the shot was headed toward the left side of the net and she adjusted to nab the ball out of the air on an off-balance stop into her stick with her right knee on the artificial playing surface.
After she worked the ball down the field to start JMU’s clear, Buchanan let out a big fist pump, a celebration she used in big moments throughout the year as the Dukes’ brick wall in the cage.
Buchanan made nine saves, but she faced 30 shots from the Orange, 22 on goal, and the Dukes’ offense couldn’t keep pace in the 13-7 season-ending loss.
Afterwards, Buchanan took responsibility for a ground ball error she made late in the game, but in a game where the Dukes’ offense struggled, she made a case to have been JMU's best performer in the loss.
“It could have gone two ways,” Buchanan said. “I’m really fortunate at practice every day I had Bella shooting on me. Our shooters are great. … I think the prep all year has been huge. We were talking about it pregame, ‘All the prep work comes down to this.’ I let in some of the ones I should have had and made some of them that I shouldn’t have.”
But before this season, Buchanan was the Dukes’ biggest cheerleader on the bench as she sat behind All-American goalie Molly Dougherty. She watched as Dougherty made stop after stop, but her confidence never wavered in her own abilities.
In the preseason, she didn’t know what to expect. After all, Buchanan had played just over 259 minutes through her first four years in purple and gold.
Though she lacked consistent starting experience in the cage for the Dukes, it didn’t take long for Buchanan to prove why she belonged en route to more than 1,400 minutes in goal this season.
She had a then-career-best performance against a top-five Maryland squad in the regular season with 10 saves in a defensive battle — the Dukes’ first marquee win of the year.
Buchanan followed that up with a 12-save outing against another top-25 program, Virginia, to help the Dukes to a 10-8 win in that one.
She played in every contest and was a reliable goalie with an 8.08 goals against average after allowing 166 goals on 464 shots faced this spring.
And after her final contest, Dukes’ coach Shelley Klaes was impressed with not only her performance against Syracuse, but the entire season, as she exceeded expectations in goal during her lone season as JMU’s starter.
“I thought Kat had a great game today and she’s had a great year all year long,” Klaes said. “She’s completely blown out of the park what she could have done for us in this one year. I thought that in a lot of moments where they had an easy look, Kat saved the day.”
Buchanan was a second-team All-American Athletic Conference selection in addition to being named a two-time AAC goalkeeper of the week and two-time IWLCA Defensive Player of the Week.
Oh, and she was a part of the Tewaaraton Award’s watch list for her stellar play.
After all, Buchanan faced a Tewaaraton Award finalist, Isabella Peterson, every day in practice. She credited that with helping prepare her for the NCAA Tournament run, but the feeling was mutual for the Dukes’ star attacker.
Peterson, who set multiple JMU goal-scoring records this spring, said Buchanan helped push her to become a better shooter in those training sessions.
But as Peterson talked about her teammate, her admiration for Buchanan showed.
“I’m really proud of her,” Peterson said as tears formed in her eyes. “She’s worked really, really hard over the summer, out of season and in season to earn that starting spot. I wouldn’t want any other girl in goal. She’s amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.