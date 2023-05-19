In the week leading into James Madison’s trip to play at Louisville last season, Aaron Gunn sat in the Cardinals’ meeting rooms studying the Dukes’ defensive front.
Gunn, a reserve offensive lineman at Louisville, said the Cardinals’ game plan was heavily focused on the Dukes’ defensive line, which finished the year in the top-10 in the FBS in multiple categories, including sacks and tackles for a loss.
“The defensive line was pretty good — talented and fast,” Gunn said. “So I knew they had a pretty good defense. It was one of the better defenses we were going to see, actually.”
JMU lost on that November night, but the Dukes’ defense left an impression on Gunn as he watched from the sideline. JMU logged 9.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks against the Cardinals.
Now, Gunn will face that same JMU defensive line in practice every day as he announced his intention to transfer to the Dukes from Louisville on Thursday night.
“It just shows that you never know, man,” Gunn said of his move to JMU after watching the Dukes six months earlier. “You truly never know.”
While he played at Louisville, Gunn redshirted his freshman season and appeared in one game last fall, a 48-21 win over Wake Forest in October.
Gunn, who entered the transfer portal in mid-April, said he heard from upwards of 60 coaches from the various levels of college football within the first few days of his time looking for a new school. But even though he had a lot of coaches interested, Gunn took a new approach to finding a school.
When he was being recruited out of Union Area High School in Pennsylvania, Gunn said he entertained every coach that reached out to talk with him. Gunn, a former three-star recruit and a top-50 guard out of high school, chose Louisville over Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.
This time around, he was more selective. Gunn wanted to go to a place that had an opportunity for him to see the field, he said.
But with three years of eligibility remaining, Gunn narrowed his transfer search to two schools: Buffalo and JMU.
In the end, Gunn said he chose JMU because of the campus and the winning culture that surrounds the program.
With the culture in mind, the 6-foot-4, 312-pound redshirt sophomore could push for playing time at both tackle and guard when he arrives over the summer.
“Come in and compete like usual,” Gunn said the JMU coaching staff told him. “Nothing is handed out, but the opportunity is there to come in and compete.”
Gunn called himself a “physical, aggressive, mean, nasty” player on the offensive line and said he's ready to compete with the Dukes’ returners on the front for playing time.
He joins an already deep group that brings back its entire starting five from last season: left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt, left guard Cole Potts, center Tanner Morris, right guard Tyler Stephens and right tackle Nick Kidwell.
On top of the continuity that exists among the starting group, guard Josh Toner is back and is expected to see playing time even though he isn’t a usual starter. Toner rotated in during the back half of JMU’s schedule at guard and started at the position when Kidwell missed time with an injury.
Gunn won’t be the only offensive lineman pushing for playing time, but sophomore center Carter Miller is expected to compete with Morris for the starting spot in the middle of the line.
Gunn is the only offensive line transfer the Dukes have brought in since the 2022 season came to a close, even though JMU lost reserve linemen Andrew Adair, a Liberty transfer, and Jaelin Montgomery to the portal.
A year ago, the Dukes brought in Coastal Carolina transfer Isaac Owusu-Appiah and Adair, but neither saw consistent playing time. Owusu-Appiah played in six games as a second-team right guard, while Adair saw action in just two games.
But for Gunn, JMU provides another chance to show he’s capable of breaking into the offensive line’s rotation.
“It’s a new opportunity, new beginnings,” Gunn said. “A fresh start to make a good first impression.”
