James Madison football's direct postseason hopes will have to wait one more year.
The NCAA denied JMU's waiver to reduce the FBS transition from two years to one in its Board of Directors meeting Wednesday afternoon, a source confirmed to the Daily News-Record late Wednesday.
The Athletic first reported the news.
JMU was the first transitioning FBS program to submit a waiver to accelerate the transition, but the NCAA didn't budge on its policy.
"James Madison is a prime example of a football program and a university that took the necessary steps to position itself for an FBS move, making significant investments in financial aid, facilities and staffing to be competitive at the highest level of college football," Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill said in a statement to the Daily News-Record on Thursday morning.
"The Dukes proved that on the field in 2022, posting an 8-3 record while playing a full FBS schedule in the first year of their transition. Though we're disappointed by the NCAA Division I Council's decision to deny JMU's waiver to be postseason eligible for the 2023 season, we look forward to James Madison completing the transition process and representing the Sun Belt in the postseason for years to come."
Hours after the Sun Belt released its statement, JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne wrote a letter to JMU fans on the department's website in response to the media reports of the waiver being denied.
Bourne outlined the success of JMU's sports in the Sun Belt and outlined the university's intentional process of applying for the waiver.
"With that methodical, strategic approach to transitioning the right way, JMU made its case to the NCAA that the mandated two-year transition period should be reduced to one," Bourne wrote. "If the true intent of the two-year transition is to ensure that schools are equipped to operate in a sustainable manner at the FBS level, we believe that we've already checked every box."
But in the end, he acknowledged that JMU knew the transition rules before making the attempt to change them after an historically successful 2022 campaign.
"While we are incredibly disappointed, I want to stress that we knew the NCAA reclassification bylaws when we decided to move to FBS," Bourne wrote. "We knew what we signed up for and at no point were disillusioned to think otherwise."
Though the waiver was denied, there is still a path for the Dukes to play in a bowl game this fall. As a team in its second year of an FBS transition, if there aren't enough bowl-eligible teams and JMU finishes 6-6 or better, it would be selected ahead of any 5-7 teams.
JMU entered the FBS transition process with the intent of applying for the waiver but knew it wasn't a done deal.
"We felt we were uniquely equipped to make this transition unlike many schools that have in the past," JMU Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Kevin Warner told the Daily News-Record on Tuesday. "... When we decided to pursue this, we felt we had a strong case, but at no point did we ever feel like this was a given."
The Dukes crowned themselves "Kings of the East" following their final regular season game last season, a 47-7 rout of Coastal Carolina, which put JMU at the top of the Sun Belt East Division standings.
But since the team wasn't eligible for the postseason, Coastal Carolina played in JMU's place in the conference title game and lost 45-26 to Troy.
JMU's historic 8-3 FBS debut season paved the way for the approval of the unprecedented waiver request. The Dukes' aggressive schedule — 10 FBS opponents and one FCS foe — was the first time a transitioning team took that approach in its inaugural season at college football's highest level.
JMU joins Bellarmine as both schools had their NCAA postseason waivers denied in consecutive years. Bellarmine, who won the ASUN men's basketball title in 2022 but couldn't play in the NCAA Tournament as a Division II transitioning team, had its waiver for the 2023 tournament fail last year.
