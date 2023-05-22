On a spring day during Marlin Ikenberry’s junior year at the Virginia Military Institute in 1994, Keydets head coach Chris Finwood approached his catcher during batting practice and had a simple question in mind.
“What are you going to do after next year?” Finwood asked Ikenberry, who was set to graduate from VMI at the conclusion of the 1995 season.
“I don’t know,” said Ikenberry, who was working on tag plays in full catcher’s gear in the infield at the time.
“Well, you’d make a really good coach if you ever wanted to start coaching,” Finwood told his reliable backstop.
That exchange stuck with Ikenberry, who didn’t immediately jump into a career as a college baseball coach. But it didn’t take him long to immerse himself in the game that he grew up in love with.
Three years after he graduated from VMI, Ikenberry accepted a job at Virginia Commonwealth University, where Finwood was an assistant at the time, in the recent college graduate’s hometown. But three weeks later, William & Mary offered Ikenberry a full-time job, which he jumped at.
For 24 of the next 25 years, including 11 as the head man at his alma mater, Ikenberry has been a collegiate baseball coach. And there’s one person that Ikenberry can point to for that: Finwood.
“He’s a great man, great mentor,” Ikenberry said of Finwood. “I learned a lot from him. I mean, I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for him.”
Ikenberry spent three seasons at William and Mary before he returned to VMI as an assistant in 2001 and was later promoted to the Keydets’ head coach in 2004, a role he was 282-307-1 in and set the program record for single-season wins with 34 in 2007.
After a year off from coaching, Ikenberry was hired at James Madison in 2016, where he’s spent the past eight seasons and steered the Dukes to their second 30-win season under his watch this spring.
Fast forward to the present day and the two are back together, this time in the same league as head coaches for the first time with Ikenberry leading James Madison, while Finwood is in charge at Old Dominion.
For Finwood, it’s gratifying to see former players decide to enter coaching, especially Ikenberry, who he said learned the game of baseball through his time as a four-year starter behind the plate, which has translated into his coaching tenure.
“He was a very smart player, a guy that had to figure out how to do things the right way and a very good player, especially defensively for me,” Finwood said of Ikenberry. “Those guys usually end up being the guys that have a chance to be good coaches because they had to learn the game, they weren’t just so talented that they could just show up.”
The once player and coach relationship is still there, but now they’ve become league foes bound together by the TowneBank Royal Rivalry between JMU and ODU. The Dukes took two of three from the Monarchs last weekend, but their next meeting will end one ball club’s season.
JMU and ODU will face off in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament single-elimination play-in game on Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery, Ala., as the No. 7 and No. 10 seeds, respectively.
The Dukes enter the Sun Belt Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the league after they’ve won four of their last six conference series since dropping three of their first four to open Sun Belt play.
JMU’s most eye-popping conference offensive output in conference play came against Finwood’s ODU squad.
The Dukes scored their most runs in a game this season against the Monarchs in the series opener on May 12 as JMU posted a 25-run performance to set the tone. They followed it up with a 6-4 win before falling in extras in the series finale.
As JMU made the leap to the Sun Belt, baseball was set to be one of the toughest transitions, but Ikenberry’s team came into its own and finished in the top half of the league, which was the Dukes’ goal heading into the year.
From Finwood’s point of view, the Dukes’ veteran experience has helped in the highly-competitive league.
“They’ve got a good team,” Finwood said. “They’ve got some kids that are 23 years old and they’re playing like it. Taking advantage of that this year, they’re having a good year.”
But each time these two staffs see each other on the diamond, there’s a lot of familiarity.
Not only does Finwood and Ikenberry’s relationship exist in the games against ODU, but Monarchs assistant Jonathan Hadra played under Ikenberry during his senior year at VMI. On top of that, Hadra was the Keydets’ coach when Dukes assistant Mike Roberts played at VMI.
“Some people get hung up on playing their friends, colleagues or former players, but I never really have,” Finwood said. “I enjoy it. I enjoy being able to see them, visit with them before the games. When the game starts, it’s just baseball — we’re all trying to beat each other.”
That might be the case, but for Ikenberry it’s a little different in an elimination setting.
With at least one game left in the Dukes’ season, Ikenberry just hoped it wouldn’t be against ODU and his former coach. But as the standings shook out at the conclusion of the regular season on Saturday, that’s the matchup that unfolded.
“I wish it wasn’t against him,” Ikenberry said with a laugh. “Somebody’s ending their season, so I don’t like it at all. It’s just part of the business, part of being in the league with him. Just got to go out there and stay focused on what we do well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.