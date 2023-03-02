James Madison pitcher Alissa Humphrey sat in the dugout at NC State, and Dukes head coach Loren LaPorte told the junior that she was returning to the circle to finish the game.
Humphrey had started the game but tossed the first five innings before Rebecca Muh entered in relief in the sixth inning. The game was an up-and-down contest, which featured plenty of offense on both sides, and the Dukes needed to close it out.
For Humphrey, who estimated she hadn’t pitched in 20-30 minutes when LaPorte told her she was headed back in, the team’s dugout energy pushed her through as she tossed her 19th frame of the weekend.
“Just knowing that my team had my back, had faith in me, had confidence in me to put me back in that last inning, that’s just a super fueling thing for a pitcher,” Humphrey said. “If you’re cheering me on, all I want to do is do well for my teammates.”
Humphrey walked back out to the circle and struck out two batters, including the final foe of the afternoon, to cap a 5-0 weekend for the Dukes, in which the JMU ace recorded 31 strikeouts, the most she’s logged in a weekend while wearing purple and gold.
The Micanopy, Fla., native has been a strikeout machine through her first seven appearances this spring, with 57 this season — ranking 17th in the NCAA.
Historically, Humphrey has been a strikeout pitcher for the Dukes. During her freshman season, she logged 141 in 94.1 innings, but she recorded 136 across 103.1 innings last season.
In her sophomore campaign, Humphrey’s ERA ballooned to 3.92 after it was a 1.56 mark the previous season, and she also walked 71 batters after giving a free base to just 30 the year before.
Humphrey called her sophomore season “not a great representation of me.”
“It was inconsistent,” Humphrey said of her play in the circle in 2022. “I wasn’t the most reliable, I didn’t take advantage of the opportunities I was given. I think that this offseason I took the time to reflect from last year, to learn from it and to see who I am as a pitcher.”
LaPorte said that the freshman-to-sophomore-year jump is always tricky for a pitcher and that those two seasons taught Humphrey a lot in the circle.
“I think going from your freshman to sophomore year is always sometimes the hardest being a pitcher because you’re still an underclassman,” LaPorte said. “As a freshman, she got experience, but not the experience of being in those pressure situations so much. … But in her sophomore year, she had it a lot more. I think having those two years under her belt, she’s just matured so much.”
Through her first 34.1 innings this season, Humphrey has only allowed seven extra-base hits and has also recorded three shutout performances in the circle en route to a 4-1 record with a 1.83 ERA to begin the spring.
Humphrey has now taken more of a leadership role on the field, part of which is being more vocal. She traditionally has been composed in big moments, not showing too much emotion, but now as her team is working to have energy on the field and in the dugout, it starts with her.
LaPorte challenged her team to have energy in the dugout during the tournament at NC State last weekend, and she was proud of how that was able to carry over onto the field in big moments, including Sunday’s finale.
And Humphrey said her team’s energy, which she tries to lead at times, helps her calm down in the circle in pressure situations, including the final inning at NC State.
“This year, I’ve invested more time in my energy on the field, allowing my teammates to build their energy and their emotions off of me,” Humphrey said. “I think that’s been a huge step for us this year. … I’m a lot more energetic on the mound. I’m still composed and stoic as most commentators have said in the past, but I have a lot more energy and I definitely feed off my teammates energy on the field.”
LaPorte said that the energy on the field and in the dugout was an essential piece to the puzzle for the Dukes during their College World Series run in 2021, and she was happy with how her team fed off of each other over the weekend.
Now as the page turns to another weekend tournament, this time at North Carolina against Purdue and the Tar Heels, it will be necessary again.
Humphrey felt like her save at NC State helped redeem herself from the beginning of the game when the Wolfpack tried to tee off on her and hit a pair of home runs, which could help continue the momentum into this weekend against two more Power 5 opponents.
“When I got the call to come back in the game, I knew it was my time to step up and make up for those previous five innings,” Humphrey said. “I think I took full advantage of that situation. It was my time to close it out and I think ending it on two big strikeouts was a really big deal. I think everyone fed off the energy I was giving off and I think that’s going to give us a lot of momentum this weekend at UNC.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.