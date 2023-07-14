In the early stages of the last day of the MLB Draft, James Madison right-handed pitcher Joe Vogatsky was sitting in his room in Harrisonburg when he started to receive a few congratulatory text messages.
Vogatsky wasn’t paying attention to the mid-summer draft quite yet since he thought he’d see his name pop up in the final few rounds. But after the texts continued to stream in, he pulled up the league’s draft tracker and saw his name.
The Warrenton native was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 14th round with the No. 424 pick overall to become the 10th JMU player drafted since Marlin Ikenberry took over the program in 2016.
“I was like, ‘Damn, they picked me,’” Vogatsky said. “So I looked at it and it was pretty cool.”
For Vogatsky, this was a moment that he’s dreamed of for a while as a baseball player. And as he watched other Dukes get drafted last year — first-rounder Chase DeLauter and 20th-rounder Nick Zona — the motivation intensified.
But now, it was his moment to enjoy.
“It was definitely a cool thing that everybody dreams about,” Vogatsky said. “It was cool to see my name called and to get to experience that.”
As of Friday, Vogatsky hadn’t signed with the Blue Jays, but he said he was in the process of “figuring out all the details.”
While he hasn’t signed yet, Vogatsky positioned himself for a professional opportunity with a successful spring season at JMU and a stellar showing in the Cape Cod League earlier this summer.
With the Dukes, Vogatsky posted a career-best season with a 3.34 ERA across 29.2 innings as JMU’s go-to late-inning arm. He struck out 36 and walked 15 en route to a 10.9 K/9 and five saves.
But it was in the Cape where he turned Major League scouts’ heads.
In four appearances against the country’s best, Vogatsky logged a 1.42 ERA with six strikeouts and three walks, while he only allowed two hits. And his mid-90s fastball caught the attention of Major League teams, including one scout that told the Daily News-Record that he was impressed by Vogasky topping out at 96 mph.
Vogatsky also thought his trip to the Cape was helpful in boosting his draft stock.
“I’d say it did help to go up there and be in one spot where they see you,” Vogatsky said. “That was actually a really, really cool experience getting to go up there with people from all over the country.”
But as Vogatsky faced the top collegiate talent in the country, he tried to keep the same approach he did while he pitched in Harrisonburg. And it worked.
“It was a little different at first getting used to it,” Vogatsky said. “But at the end of the day, I just treated everybody the same and didn’t think about where they were going to school, or what their names were. Basically, I just stuck to myself and pitched the same way to everybody.”
For Vogatsky, the path to being an MLB Draft pick has been full of improvements from his freshman season. In his first year at JMU, Vogatsky was a starter, but was eventually moved to the bullpen.
And that’s where he’s flourished, especially during his junior season this past spring.
“I would say there’s been a lot of growth between [freshman year and now],” Vogatsky said. “There’s been a lot of growth to get me there. I would say at first, if you told me [I’d be drafted], I would have been iffy. But there’s been a lot of growth over the years to really help me get here.”
