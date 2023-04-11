In its first year as a Coastal Collegiate Sports Association member, James Madison swimming & diving was represented in the end-of-season awards as junior Maddie Yager was named the CCSA Women's Diver of the Year, the league announced Monday afternoon.
Yager becomes the 12th diver in program history to earn conference Diver of the Year honors.
The Middletown, N.Y. native was tabbed the Most Outstanding Diver of the Championship at the CCSA Championships after taking the gold on the 1-meter board with a score of 313.00 and finishing fourth on the 3-meter board behind a 281.35 score. Her score on the 1-meter was the sixth highest in program history, and both scores at CCSA's were NCAA Zone qualifying scores.
At the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships, Yager was a finalist on the 1-meter, scoring a 258.10 to advance before finishing 13th with a finals score of 268.85.
In dual meets, Yager took home three individual wins and scored five NCAA Zone qualifying scores on the 1-meter throughout the season. She finished in the top five in dual meets in all but one meet on the 1-meter, and all but two meets on the 3-meter.
