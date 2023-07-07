After a record-setting spring of football season-ticket sales, James Madison reopened a limited allotment of plans on June 28.
Nine days later, the Dukes were sold out.
JMU announced it sold 8,718 season tickets on Friday afternoon to shatter its program record of 7,708 last year, which spanned into the first week of the season.
This time, the Dukes were out of season plans almost a month before the team hit the field at Bridgeforth Stadium to open fall camp.
In addition to the 593 additional season tickets sold, the Dukes ticket office remained busy once single-game tickets were made available to the general public on Wednesday. JMU’s family weekend game against South Alabama on Sept. 30 was sold out by Friday, pending the student ticket claim 12 days before kickoff.
There is a possibility that tickets become available after evaluating visiting team tickets, student tickets, and group tickets, but the limited number of seats is not guaranteed to be available to the public.
The Dukes had previously sold out of single-game parking passes for family weekend and homecoming against Old Dominion on Oct. 28.
JMU sold out two games last season — family weekend against Texas State and homecoming against Marshall — and nearly sold out non-conference games against Middle Tennessee and Norfolk State.
While JMU set ticket sales records, the athletic department also announced a new partnership with SeatGeek to become the home for the Dukes’ secondary ticket sales. StubHub previously held the partnership.
JMU fans can list their tickets for sale directly from their JMUTickets.com account, allowing tickets to be visible on SeatGeek. The new partnership will assist ticket holders in pricing their seats, aid in transferring them, and deliver a payout within 48 hours.
