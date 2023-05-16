After a breakout inaugural season in the Sun Belt Conference, the buzz around James Madison is palpable — and it’s been felt by the Dukes’ ticket office.
JMU has sold a program-record 8,125 football season tickets as of Tuesday morning, the athletics department announced.
It’s the fourth time since 2014 that JMU has sold more than 7,000 season tickets for a given season.
The Dukes sold a then-record 7,708 for the 2022 season, but eclipsed that number earlier this month. JMU’s surge in ticket sales came as the Duke Club priority registration window closed on Monday and was 1,884 tickets sold ahead of last year’s pace.
Being ahead of last year’s pace has been a common theme for JMU since the season rockets went on sale in January.
The Dukes sold more than 1,100 tickets within the first eight hours they were on sale at the beginning of the year and the number kept rising. By mid-Feburary, the number surpassed 3,000 tickets, which was two months ahead of last year’s pace.
Once the calendar turned to April, the Dukes didn’t see a decline in interest. JMU passed the 5,000 tickets sold mark in mid-April and cleared the 6,000 and 7,000 figures this month.
This year’s home schedule features marquee matchups with Sun Belt East rivals Appalachian State, Georgia Southern and Old Dominion, while the Dukes will also host West Division power South Alabama.
Season ticket sales are on hold until after the seat selection process for those that purchased prior to the priority deadline. Single game tickets will go on sale July 5.
