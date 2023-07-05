James Madison men’s tennis senior Holden Koons was, once again, voted one of the top singles players in the state as a first-team selection on the Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division All-State teams for the third time in his career.
During his time with the Dukes, Koons was a four-time all-state honoree. He earned first-team honors each of the past two seasons and finished with three overall.
As a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference player this past season, Koons finished No. 9 in the ITA Atlantic Region, posting a 29-12 singles record and going 4-4 in SBC play.
The York, Pa., native won 146 career matches at JMU, with 88 coming in singles play.
Virginia’s Chris Rodesch was the Player of the Year, U.Va. head coach Andres Perdroso was Coach of the Year, and Old Dominion’s Cosme Rolland De Ravel was named the state’s Rookie of the Year. Koons was the only non-Cavalier to earn first-team honors.
