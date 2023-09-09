CHARLOTTESVILLE — James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud waited 700 days for this moment: the opportunity to start a collegiate football game again.
McCloud, who once led South Florida and Arizona, departed his last start with the Wildcats against UCLA prematurely with a significant leg injury. His time in Tucson, Ariz., didn’t go according to plan after he dazzled in his home state for three seasons with the Bulls before leaving for a Power Five opportunity.
The Tampa, Fla., native arrived in Harrisonburg for a fresh start with two years of eligibility remaining, but he lost the Dukes quarterback competition in fall camp. McCloud didn’t sit on the Bridgeforth Stadium bench for long, as he entered in relief of starter Alonza Barnett III in the Dukes’ opener against Bucknell last weekend.
McCloud didn’t miss a beat when he was thrown in against the Bison. The 6-foot, 199-pound quarterback led three touchdown drives in four attempts during his JMU debut to earn the starting spot.
While McCloud waited more than two years for the chance to start under center again, the JMU faithful were patient for four decades to play the University of Virginia, who notably wouldn’t play the Dukes for years as the program rose to national prominence at the FCS level.
But after 40 years, JMU had its shot at the Atlantic Coast Conference school located just 57 miles away over the Blue Ridge Mountains on Saturday afternoon in front of a national television audience.
As both of the long-anticipated moments came about in Charlottesville on a cloudy afternoon, JMU erased an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to knock off Virginia 36-35 at Scott Stadium in front of 56,508 fans, many of whom donned purple and gold.
For McCloud, who led the Dukes to back-to-back touchdown drives in the final eight minutes of play after a 72-minute rain delay, JMU didn’t panic. Instead, they used it as a reset.
“Everything came together,” McCloud said. “We knew when we had the rain delay, we just had to stay within ourselves, composed. … Just dealing with adversity, and knowing that we’re only down two possessions.”
But the quarterback, who battled various things in life over the past two years, dreamed of this moment. A chance to lead his team, down 11 points, back — and he did it in a hostile environment.
“This moment right here is all I’ve been looking for my whole life,” McCloud said with a grin.
McCloud’s final drive, spanned just over two-and-a-half minutes to leave less than 60 seconds on the clock for the ‘Hoos, was a 10-yard wheel route touchdown to running back Kaelon Black.
The Dukes signal-caller finished the afternoon with 224 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-31 passing, while he added another 32 yards on the ground.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti thought McCloud rose to the occasion just a week after he was inserted in the second half for Barnett.
“I thought Jordan McCloud played really well,” Cignetti said, “and he made the throws at the end.”
But before McCloud could become the Dukes’ hero in the comeback effort, JMU allowed Virginia to take control of the contest in the third quarter as it scored 21-unanswered points to take a commanding 35-24 lead.
While it looked like a tall task with Virginia freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea firing on all cylinders in his first-career start, JMU’s defense showed up when it was needed in the fourth quarter.
The biggest moment? Defensive lineman James Carpenter, who grew up attending games at Scott Stadium as a Virginia fan, swatted Colandrea’s third down pass to the ground, which set up a fourth-and-long that the ‘Hoos didn’t convert in the final minute.
“I’ve been a diehard, so I’ve had this one circled on the schedule for a long time,” Carpenter said. “And it was a special game for me.”
Where does it rank for Carpenter in games attended on Virginia’s grounds?
“For me, this is No. 1, obviously,” Carpenter said. “I’ve been to a lot of good games here, cheering them on when I was a kid, but yeah, this is No. 1.”
While Carpenter made the play when needed, he helped lead a JMU run defense that conceded just 18 rushing yards, which held the Cavaliers to 0.5 yards per attempt on the ground.
For Cignetti, that was a positive, even though Colandrea had a Virginia freshman-best day through the air.
“Pretty important, we held them to under 10 yards, I think,” Cignetti said. “But we also let a freshman quarterback throw for about 360. … So we’ve got to tighten our pass coverage up.”
The Dukes' win marked their first over the Cavaliers in 41 years, and longtime fan Steve Brown, was in attendance for both. He was also in Scott Stadium for the Dukes’ previous game in 1983.
He’d longed for the contest, even though JMU beat Virginia Tech in 2010, and the date with the 'Hoos seemed to live up to its billing with the lead up to it.
“We’ve been waiting for this for 40 years,” Brown said. “Virginia Tech was big, but honestly, the University of Virginia was the one that I’ve been wanting to have for decades. In my view, this is one of the biggest games JMU’s played in a long time.”
Well, the wait appeared to be worth it for virtually all of the Dukes fans in attendance, and JMU delivered with a storybook ending in ‘Hoo-Ville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.