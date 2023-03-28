In its first season at the FBS level, James Madison was forced to throw a pair of true freshmen cornerbacks straight into the fire of one of the most pressure-packed positions on the field.
With spring practice underway, Chauncey Logan and Brent Austin are still young but back with experience.
"Some of the young guys that played a lot are picking up right where they left off," JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said while meeting with reporters Tuesday morning following the Dukes' first spring practice in full pads. "Chauncey Logan and (Brent Austin) at corner have had good springs. I like what they are doing out there."
Though lightly recruited by FBS schools outside of their JMU offers, Logan and Austin were first-string corners almost as soon as they stepped on campus. Logan played in 10 games, missing the season opener with an injury, and had 10 pass breakups and an interception.
Austin started his college debut but played in just five games, with injuries keeping him out in the middle of the season. The California native made eight tackles in his first season.
Among other returning second-year players who have looked good so far this spring, Cignetti singled out wide receiver Jayden Mines. The 5-10, 184-pounder from Ashland got on the field in four games last year without a catch but retained his redshirt year to enter 2023 with four years of eligibility remaining.
Padded Up
The Dukes' first day in full equipment didn't necessarily mean the sounds of pads popping and bone-crushing hits.
Most drills Tuesday remained light or non-contact, but it remained a big day for JMU moving forward in preparations for the fall.
"You play football in your pads, not your PJs," Cignetti said. "But we don't tackle. We tackle in scrimmages. The practices are a bit shorter because we have guys that need to get to class after 11 o'clock. But we're getting done what we need to get done."
The Dukes haven't publicly released a scrimmage schedule, but Cignetti said JMU has a couple of full-contact scrimmages coming up. The fifth-year JMU head coach also said Saturdays allow longer practices due to player class schedules.
Field Days
Of course, not all the Dukes' preparation for the 2023 season comes on the practice field. Film study and position group meetings have continued since JMU wrapped up an 8-3 FBS debut that saw the Dukes finish atop the Sun Belt East standings.
But Cignetti said returning to the field and putting lessons to work this spring will be critical.
"Meetings are always important," Cignetti said. "In season, fall camps, spring ball, because you're teaching what you're going to do. But repetition is the mother of learning. I hear, I forget. I see, I remember. I do, I understand. But for the most part I'm pleased with the way guys are picking things up mentally."
