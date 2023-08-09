James Madison’s men’s and women’s tennis programs announced their fall schedules on Tuesday evening.
The men, who went 12-10 last spring, will play in five events between Virginia and North Carolina beginning in September.
JMU will kick off the fall slate at the UNCG Fall Invitational in Greensboro, N.C. on Sept. 15-17. Soon after that, the Dukes will travel to Norfolk to compete in the NYCC College Invitational, hosted by the Norfolk Yacht & Country Club, on Sept. 22-24.
The Dukes will then travel to Richmond to play in the River City Invitational, hosted by the University of Richmond, on Oct. 6-8.
Steve Secord’s group will then head to the ITA Atlantic Regional Championship at Liberty University Oct. 11-16. Depending on how JMU’s players fare in Lynchburg, the Dukes could head to the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego, Calif., on Nov. 1-5.
The men will finish the fall season at the Wake Forest Invitational on Nov. 3-5.
JMU’s women’s program, which is now led by Tyson Thomas, will begin fall play at the Wahoowa Invitational in Charlottesville on Sept. 15-17 before heading to the Elon Invitational on Sept. 22-24.
The following week, select Dukes could represent the team at the ITA All-American Championships in Cary N.C. on Sept. 30 - Oct. 8. JMU will also play at the Martha Thorn Invitational in Morgantown, W.Va., on Oct. 6-8.
Like the men’s team, the women will also compete at the ITA Atlantic Regional Championship at Liberty, but their tournament will be held on Oct. 19-23. The top 32 singles players and the top 32 doubles teams in the country will then head to the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego in early November.
Both programs will announce their spring schedule, which includes a full Sun Belt Conference batch of opponents, later this fall.
