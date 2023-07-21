The Royal Rivalry will be played three times between James Madison and Old Dominion in men’s basketball this season, but the first meeting will qualify as a non-conference game, according to documents obtained by the Daily News-Record.
JMU will travel to Norfolk to play the non-conference contest on Dec. 9 before playing ODU in two Sun Belt Conference games later in the regular season.
The non-conference game will fulfill a three-game contract the two schools previously had in place before they became league opponents. That meeting will not count towards the Sun Belt league standings.
The first two games of the contract were played in 2018 and 2019 in Norfolk. ODU won the first meeting 67-42 and JMU won the second 80-78.
In their first season as Sun Belt foes, JMU swept the season series with a 78-73 win in Norfolk and a 76-67 victory at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
