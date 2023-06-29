James Madison will make a trip south to play at the University of Central Florida in 2029, according to the game contracts obtained by the Daily News-Record on Thursday afternoon.
The Dukes will receive a $1.3 million guarantee to travel to visit the Knights on Sept. 8, 2029, which is the second-largest guarantee that JMU will have received for a non-conference game.
JMU will be paid $1.4 million from Maryland for the 2027 meeting between the two programs in College Park, Md, which is the largest guarantee the Dukes have on their future schedules.
But when JMU travels to Orlando, it’ll be the third-ever meeting between the two schools and the first since 1992.
JMU beat UCF 49-31 in the first meeting between the two programs in Harrisonburg during the 1991 season before the Knights took the second contest 41-37 in Orlando in the 1992 meeting.
In addition to the contest against UCF, JMU also added a home-and-home slate with Akron for the 2029 and 2030 seasons.
JMU will travel to Akron on Sept. 15, 2029 before the Zips make the trip to Harrisonburg on Sept. 14, 2030. That contest will mark the second-ever game between the two programs as Akron beat JMU 35-33 in 2013.
JMU will also host Norfolk State on Sept. 21, 2030 and the Dukes will pay the Spartans $300,000 to make the trek to Bridgeforth Stadium, which was previously scheduled for 2025 but the two programs mutually agreed to move it. JMU is 3-0 against Norfolk State and most recently beat the Spartans 63-7 during the 2022 campaign.
