With the transfer portal delivering new quarterbacks to James Madison each of the past two seasons, fifth-year wide receiver Reggie Brown has shown an inclination to make their transition easier.
Brown, who had three catches, including a 64-yard touchdown grab during Saturday’s spring football game at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, is one of the few significant returners at receiver.
And he’s taking it upon himself to be a one-person welcoming committee for the Dukes quarterbacks.
“My plan is to make them boys as comfortable as possible,” Brown said. “I tell them all the time, I’m a safety valve for you all.”
While redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III played the opening series for the Dukes in the spring game and appeared to be in competition for the starting job this fall, transfer QB Jordan McCloud hit Brown on the deep ball for the touchdown Saturday.
Both quarterbacks had impressive moments, and Brown and other players insisted they don’t know who will wind up starting when the season begins in the fall. But as he did with Todd Centeio last season, Brown helped ease the transition for McCloud.
“I tell them, ‘I’m here, I’m open,’” Brown said. “Throw it to me. I don’t mean to sound selfish or nothing, but I just try to get them boys comfortable, so they can get confidence throwing the ball.”
Centeio became the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year with Brown as one of his prime targets despite the 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver dealing with an injury for much of the second half of the season.
Brown finished last season with 401 receiving yards and four touchdowns in eight games.
Centeio pointed to the Florida connection — Brown is from Lakeland while Centeio hails from West Palm Beach — immediately hitting it off with the wide receiver upon arriving in Harrisonburg for the Spring 2022 semester.
And Brown was a favorite target early on in Centeio’s one-year tenure at JMU. He came up with five catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the season-opening blowout of Middle Tennessee State, followed by four catches for 81 yards in a September victory at Appalachian State.
McCloud is also from the Sunshine State, a Tampa native who started his career at South Florida before transferring to Arizona and then JMU.
The transfer threw for more than 140 yards, including 64 yards on the Brown touchdown. Barnett went 4-for-4 on the opening drive, leading the offense to a touchdown.
“I feel like it’s a work in process still,” Brown said of the offense. “We’re still trying to build chemistry with all them boys. We don’t know who is going to be the starter. I feel like we’ll continue to build chemistry and it’s going to carry on to the fall. Alonza, he’s starting to build his confidence and he was getting better as the spring went on.”
