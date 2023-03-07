James Madison goalkeeper Kat Buchanan has been named the Inside Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Division I Defensive Player of the Week, the program announced.
It was a career week for the redshirt senior from Milton, Mass., as she totaled a .552 save percentage and made 16 total saves while leading the Dukes with five ground balls.
In the massive 8-7 win over nationally-ranked Maryland last Wednesday, Buchanan netted a career-high 10 saves, mirroring Molly Dougherty’s 2022 performance against the Terps, which coincidentally also earned her the same honor from IWLCA afterward.
Buchanan capped the week with six more saves in a 16-7 victory over Ohio State on Saturday and helped JMU limit opponents to a .269 shooting percentage for the week.
Nationally, Buchanan now ranks 16th in goals-against average with 8.14 per game.
The Dukes, now on a five-match winning streak, came in at No. 8 in the latest ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Top 25 and play at Liberty on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.