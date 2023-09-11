James Madison nose guard James Carpenter received big-time honors on Sunday.
The 6-foot-2, 282-pound redshirt junior was named the College Football Network Defensive Player of the Week after the Dukes’ massive 36-35 victory at Virginia on Saturday.
The Roanoke native had four tackles with 1.5 for a loss, helping JMU hold the Cavaliers scoreless in the fourth quarter and to just 32 total yards in an 11-point comeback win.
On the game’s final drive, Carpenter batted down an attempted pass from Virginia freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea to set up a pivotal fourth down on the final possession.
The Dukes return to action Saturday at Sun Belt Conference opponent Troy at 7 p.m.
