James Madison sophomore linebacker Aiden Fisher is the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday, after a big-time effort Saturday.
In the Dukes’ 36-35 win at Virginia, Fisher blocked a first-quarter punt into the end zone, which teammate D’Angelo Ponds scooped up for a touchdown and an early 14-0 lead.
Defensively, Fisher also finished the game with a career-high nine tackles in the win.
