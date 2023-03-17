COLUMBUS, Ohio — During Jamia Hazell’s freshman and sophomore seasons at James Madison, if an opposing player hit a bucket over her, she wanted to return the favor.
It wasn’t the mindset of wanting to make the stop next time down the floor to rectify it, instead she desired a bucket on the other end to make up for it.
As time passed, Hazell embraced the defensive part of basketball. And in turn, her defense helped the Dukes win the Sun Belt Conference title to get to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.
“We leaned on her a little more than usual this year for that and I thought she did a really good job for it,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “It’s a really, really important part for our success and she bought into that.”
But just because Hazell’s defensive presence has increased, that doesn’t mean her thought process has changed.
“I still have that mindset when they score on me,” Hazell said with a laugh. “I still want to give them a bucket, but it’s more than just offense. I play both ends of the ball. I just want to get a stop or a score, either one is fun. But mainly getting a stop and doing what I can to win.”
Hazell’s increased attention on the defensive end began in the middle of non-conference play in December, as she stepped into the starting point guard role with Caroline Germond sidelined with an injury for three games.
Without the Dukes’ top point guard, Hazell – a shooting guard – carried the load, which began against No. 13 North Carolina and carried into JMU’s games against Liberty and VCU.
During that stretch, Germond said that she noticed Hazell start to pick up her defensive intensity.
“I think that’s when she started to understand what my role is on defense and she looked at it as, ‘Oh, I can do that too,’” Germond said. “Just being more confident by winning games, I think helps her game.”
As the calendar turned into conference play, Hazell’s defensive prowess continued to improve each game. And in a league with high-level guard play, Hazell was bound to match up with one of the opponent’s best players.
O’Regan said Hazell played her best defense over the last quarter of JMU’s schedule, which included the Dukes’ run in the conference tournament.
Ask Hazell her opinion and the Marshall game in the purple and gold’s first game in the league tournament sticks out.
In the Dukes’ second regular season meeting with the Thundering Herd, Marshall guard Roshala Scott scored 17 points, right at her season average, as they beat JMU 71-58 on Feb. 24 in Harrisonburg.
When she matched up with Scott a week later in Pensacola, Fla., Hazell didn’t forget that. Hazell blocked one of Scott’s 17 shots in the Sun Belt tournament and held her to just 12 points in a 63-48 JMU win.
“I make it hard [for other teams] as best as I can,” Hazell said. “I just try to make it tough for them. Even if they take the shot, they’ve got to take a great shot or it’s going to be really hard for you to get by me.”
For JMU star guard Kiki Jefferson, watching Hazell intensify her game on the defensive end has been a welcomed sight.
“She just steps up,” Jefferson said. “Everybody thinks it's her jump shot or her offense, but she’s just stepping defensively. … In ways, that’s not that I didn’t think she could, it’s just amazing because she’s doing it now.”
But even though Hazell’s defense has been critical this season, her offense has been just as important. She hasn’t taken as many shots per game as she once did, but Hazell’s impact on that end has been clutch.
And when Jefferson thought of Hazell’s offense, her signature jumper was a point of emphasis.
“When that elbow jumper comes off, I know it’s going in,” Jefferson said. “When it doesn’t, I’m like ‘Woah.’ But Jamia’s offensive game is crazy, it’s hard to guard.”
Hazell’s well-rounded play this season has shown up in the box score. Her scoring average dropped to 8.4 from 9.7 last season, but she’s logged nine more steals and added two more blocks in the process.
With JMU’s NCAA Tournament game against the high-powered third-seeded Ohio State, Hazell’s complete game will be needed for the Dukes to compete with the Buckeyes.
And O’Regan knows it.
“We’re going to need her,” O’Regan said. “When she’s playing well, she’s hard to guard.”
Hazell will most likely draw Taylor Mikesell, the Buckeyes’ dangerous 3-point shooter, and she’ll approach that matchup like any other she’s had on the court this season.
But if Mikesell knocks down a shot in her face, Hazell’s newfound approach will kick in.
“I don’t like it when people score on me. I mean, who does?” Hazell said. “I don’t think nobody in this world does, but it’s how you adjust and you bounce back from it.”
