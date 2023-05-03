CHARLOTTESVILLE — For most of the season, when James Madison has fallen into a deficit, the Dukes have usually found a way to drag themselves out of the hole.
But against No. 21 Virginia, JMU’s rally fell just short after the Dukes allowed the Cavaliers to take an eight-run lead before the purple and gold’s bats got hot in the final three innings.
The ‘Hoos handed the Dukes their fourth loss in the past five contests with a 9-8 decision on Wednesday night inside Davenport Field at Disharoon Park.
JMU's comeback effort was in pursuit of the Dukes' first win over Virginia since 2007, but instead it dropped the 11th in a row to the Cavaliers.
JMU went into a quick six-run hole within the first two innings before the Dukes managed to stop the bleeding and limited the Cavaliers to just three runs in the final six innings.
The Dukes offense found a way to make the game interesting late and scored eight runs in the final three frames. But JMU stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on first and second to end the game on back-to-back flyouts.
“To be quite honest, I don’t want to say I knew it was going to happen, but I knew we were going to score runs,” redshirt junior shortstop Mason Dunaway said. “We always talk about not riding the rollercoaster [of the game], staying calm. And as you can tell, when we stay calm, we’re a very good baseball team.”
Redshirt senior outfielder Trevon Dabney sparked JMU’s rally with a leadoff hit by pitch in the seventh and he came around to score on a single from Kyle Novak. That led to another RBI single from sophomore catcher Jason Schiavone and then he scored on a sacrifice fly a couple batters later.
That sequence gave JMU life for the eighth. Novak recorded another RBI single, which Schiavone followed it up with a two-run home run to make it a three-run contest.
But as quickly the Dukes made it interesting, the Cavaliers were able to shut the purple and gold down. After JMU scored two runs in the top of the ninth, one via an error and the other from a wild pitch, Virginia closer Jay Woolfolk induced two flyouts to end the game and strand a pair of runners on the base paths.
Even though this comeback bid fell short, the Dukes’ ability to hang with the Cavaliers — a team that hasn’t dropped a non-conference game this spring — has instilled confidence in the group.
“I think it says a lot about our team,” Schiavone said. “Our team is a really tough team to beat and we prove it every day. To go down eight runs and to come back like that and prove we can play with this team, it’s huge for us.”
The Dukes’ offense was paced with a quartet of players that recorded a multi-hit game: two-way standout Jack Cone, Dunaway, Novak and Schiavone.
Novak led the team with a 3-for-5 performance, while Dunaway’s 2-for-5 day was his third straight multi-hit game and his sixth since returning from an injury that sidelined him for three weeks.
“You can see the approach wins out,” Dunaway said. “Our offense is really talented. We can put up runs kind of whenever we want, which is good. We just harp on approach wins out.”
On the flip side, Virginia’s hitters strung together 17 hits, three for extra-bases, to power the ‘Hoos past the Dukes and most of that production came from the top of the ‘Hoos order.
Virginia’s two through four hitters — Ethan O’Donnell, Jake Gelof and Kyle Teel — did most of the damage, as they combined to go 9-for-15 with a double, four runs scored and four RBIs.
The trio started 7-of-9 through the first three at-bats and had a hand in four of Virginia’s first six runs of the evening.
JMU used 10 pitchers in the loss in a bullpen game that featured seven of them tossing one inning a piece. Redshirt junior right-hander Hunter Entsminger and redshirt junior lefty Donovan Burke were the lone pitchers in purple and gold to record a 1-2-3 inning.
And while JMU’s pitching staff struggled at times, Virginia’s starter, Connelly Early, caused the Dukes fits.
Early tossed the first six innings and kept the Dukes scoreless, while he struck out six and only walked one.
“He did a really good job at changing pace in between pitches and pace of his pitches,” JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry said of Early. “We hung in there, I just felt we couldn’t get a good swing off of him. … He just kept us off balance the first six innings.”
Once the Dukes got into the ‘Hoos bullpen, success at the plate followed. They scored three runs off reliever Chase Hungate in 0.1 and added a trio more off Evan Blanco in 1.1 innings before the Dukes scored two off Woolfolk.
The late rally provided confidence for JMU, which has a pivotal Sun Belt Conference series this weekend at Marshall and a chance to move into the postseason picture for the league tournament.
“It does give us some confidence going into the weekend,” Ikenberry said. “Marshall’s record doesn’t dictate how good they really are. They’re a talented club, so we’ve got our hands full on the road.”
