Christy Morgan is no stranger to prestigious awards and honors, but the James Madison head coach was still excited Monday morning when it was announced she was inducted into the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Morgan has already hoisted NCAA championship trophies as a player and coach. She won the National Player of the Year award while a player at Old Dominion and competed in the Olympics to earn a spot in the USA Field Hockey Hall of Fame as a player and won five Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year awards to earn her way into the JMU Hall of Fame.
But recognition from her fellow coaches provided a proud moment for the longtime Dukes’ leader.
“To be honored among your peers is pretty special,” Morgan said. “I would attribute all of it to great student athletes and I’m really excited to be acknowledged for them. Your peers know the daily grind that you go through. A sustained daily grind with a positive approach creates champions.”
After a standout career at ODU in the 1980s, where she was a three-time All-American and led the Monarchs to three national titles, Morgan became the head coach at JMU in 1991 and led the Dukes to the 1994 NCAA championship.
Morgan left coaching in 1999 before returning to the sidelines as head coach at Davidson in 2001. She returned to JMU in 2014 and has an overall record of 231-146-2 as a head coach.
Morgan coached 18 All-Americans and six CAA Players of the Year before JMU left that conference ahead of the 2022-23 school year. JMU played last season as an independent, spending much of the year ranked in the Top 25, and will compete as an independent again this season before joining the MAC as an affiliate field hockey member next season.
For Morgan, the recognition is nice on a personal level but also another way she hopes to continue to build JMU’s reputation as a program.
“I think that outside acknowledgement that we’re doing it right helps,” Morgan said. “Any kind of press helps, but it’s about just doing what you do. I attribute my success to my passion for the game and recruiting kids that have that same passion. It’s a joy everyday. It’s not a job, it’s a joy.”
JMU opens Morgan’s 20th season as a head coach Sunday at Richmond.
