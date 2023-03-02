James Madison volleyball coach Lauren Steinbrecher has received a contract extension through the 2027 season, JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne announced Wednesday.
Steinbrecher, who just completed her 13th season as the head coach of the Dukes, helped guide the team to a 24-5 overall record, a Sun Belt Conference regular-season and tournament championship, and a trip to the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
"Lauren is the winningest coach in our program's history and keeps finding ways to raise the bar higher," Bourne said. "Volleyball will forever be remembered as our first program to achieve a Sun Belt championship, and they did it with a team that worked hard with great talent, but that also had fun and genuinely enjoyed their experience as JMU student-athletes. When we speak of our positive culture in JMU athletics, Lauren has embodied that for a long time. We're excited to keep her in Harrisonburg leading our program into a new facility and towards future possibilities."
Steinbrecher spent three years as an assistant coach at Kentucky from 2007 to 2009 and was honored in 2009 as one of the 30 best coaches under 30 in the country after helping the Wildcats progressively improve their record each season. Before Kentucky, she competed professionally in Europe following a four-year career at Georgia Tech and briefly played basketball for the Yellow Jackets.
Steinbrecher has led JMU to a 241-119 record in 13 seasons with the Dukes, including eight 20-win campaigns. She currently ranks 38th among active NCAA Division I coaches with a .669 winning percentage. Steinbrecher has collected four conference Coach of the Year awards, including 2022 in the Sun Belt and three times in the Colonial Athletic Association (2010, 2015, and 2020-2021). She has also been named Virginia's Coach of the Year by VaSID on seven occasions. JMU has earned three conference titles and advanced to three NCAA tournaments under Steinbrecher, who was named head coach on Jan. 25, 2010, and currently stands as JMU's third-longest head coach with uninterrupted tenure.
"JMU is home, and there is so much to be thankful for here," Steinbrecher said. "I am thankful for our hard-working student-athletes and support staff, who are the best in the country. I am thankful for the support and encouragement from our administration. And finally, I am thankful for this university that is full of warm and kind people with a magnetic culture. I love going to work every day and I am excited to develop student-athletes as we continue to push for Sun Belt championships and consistent runs in the NCAA Tournament."
